OMB issues statement supporting minibus including ag approps bill

The White House Office of Management and Budget issued a statement Wednesday that the Biden administration “strongly supports” passage of the minibus of fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills under consideration on the Senate floor, including the Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration appropriations bill.

The statement includes detailed reactions to some provisions, particularly the funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children. The statement says the administration “appreciates that the bill funds the FY 2024 Budget request for WIC and supports the longstanding bipartisan principle that WIC should be funded to serve all eligible participants without harmful benefit reductions or waiting lists, which would result in greater hardship and poorer health outcomes for this vulnerable population.”

But it also says, “Due to rising participation and food costs, caused in part by Russia’s war against Ukraine, estimated funding needs for WIC have increased since transmittal of the FY 2024 budget, and the administration has requested additional funding beyond what was provided in the bill to ensure WIC is able to serve all eligible women and children who seek assistance in FY 2024. The administration looks forward to working with the Congress to ensure that WIC funding is sufficient to serve all eligible women and children who seek assistance.”