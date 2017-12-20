OMB publishes USDA department-wide regulatory priorities

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in the White House Office of Management and Budget has published a long list of regulatory priorities at the Agriculture Department.

The list includes evaluating farm program programs because "reauthorization of the farm bill provides an opportunity to introduce program reforms to eliminate obsolete and underperforming programs, simplify the administration of programs, and improve program outcomes."

But the list includes specific proposals such as modifying the time-limit waivers that states can use for granting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for participants classified as able-bodied adults without dependents.

The specific proposals have been given registration numbers and can be viewed on the OIRA website.

The USDA priorities were part of a government-wide regulatory unified agenda that President Donald Trump released Dec. 14.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue praised the release of the agenda and Trump's commitment to deregulation.

"President Trump has shown great leadership on reducing burdensome regulations," Perdue said in a news release.

"Here at USDA, it is my goal to establish ongoing communications to give producers and consumers a voice on the implementation of new regulations and avoid unintended consequences associated with undermining our science-based approval process.

"The deregulatory actions announced yesterday generate measurable cost offsets in annualized savings and help ensure USDA's programs are delivered efficiently, effectively, with integrity, and with a focus on customer service. No longer can we afford onerous red tape that simply serves to hold American agricultural producers back from feeding and clothing the world."

Perdue also noted the USDA agenda and the status of specific items are available online.