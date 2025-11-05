On-farm research plots harvest last of dry beans

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Nebraska Extension On-Farm Research direct harvest of dry beans. Photo by Gary Stone

Dry bean harvest in the Panhandle is usually completed by the first several weeks in October. Still, due to unforeseen weather delays that plague harvest in the fall, Nebraska Extension Water and Crops Educators John Thomas and Gary Stone completed the last of their Nebraska Extension On-Farm Dry Bean Research plots this week (Oct. 20-24).

Dry bean on-farm research consisted of testing Pod Ceal Harvest Aid to see if it would help reduce harvest loss by maintaining the integrity of the bean pod’s structure. Yield, harvest loss, and dry bean quality, as well as cropping input data, are collected and analyzed for results. The on-farm dry bean research is centered on direct harvesting of the crop.

RESEARCH

Other on-farm research conducted by the educators this season included a dry bean variety trial in conjunction with the dry bean industry, a dry bean seed inoculant study, a black-eyed pea population study, and two different compost tea studies on winter wheat. A grant from the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission supports dry bean research.

To learn more about the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network and the results from all grower on-farm research trials, plan to attend one of the on-farm research update meetings held across the state in early 2026. The Nebraska Panhandle meeting will be held at the Knight Museum in Alliance, Neb., on Feb. 26, 2026.

All grower on-farm research results from across the state are published each year, and all previous years’ on-farm research results can be accessed on the web at Nebraska On-Farm Research Network | Nebraska at https://tinyurl.com/4fhhjxh7 . Contact John Thomas at the Box Butte County Extension at (308) 762-5616 for more information.