Meinzer

Audrey Powles

We have all heard the term 100-year flood, or a once in a lifetime storm. Often these storms or weather events are truly unique and likely may never happen again in a person’s life. Just this summer, some of those events took place. I am a native of the southeastern plains of Colorado. This country is notoriously dry year after year. It is a hard place, hot in the summer, cold in the winter and the wind is constant year-round. As often as it is dry down there, I have seen torrential downpours of rain, feet of snow and winds that will take the roof off a barn. Those that make this area home are aware that the weather can change at the drop of a hat and make preparations ahead of time.

Just recently one of those hundred-year storms took place. If you have ever crossed the Big Sandy Creek at Limon or Hugo, you know that it is aptly named. Most years that is all it has in it, a big and wide stretch of dry sand. In one-night, heavy rain fell along the Big Sandy and within hours that big, dry bed of sand was flowing out of its grassed over banks. Cottonwood trees that grew inside the creek bed were now surrounded by water some 4 feet deep. For the folks that live along the Big Sandy, this was a joyous sight. Years of drought have plagued the area, and as the front range seems to grow larger and larger, water becomes a hotter commodity with every passing year.

Though I have not lived in eastern Colorado for the better part of 10 years, my roots run deep in that part of the world. To me that big dry creek running over its banks was one of the prettiest sights I think I have ever seen. A flowing river of life-giving water that made its way slowly through small towns, across cow pastures and through wheat fields. I can only imagine what my friends who live along the Big Sandy must have felt watching it come to life after so many years of dormancy.

Like the creek that only flows when the storm boils over, we as parents and citizens are on the verge of one of these hundred-year storms. Each day I watch the news and learn something new that somebody thinks is a good idea for everyone to follow. Usually, these ideas involve forcing ideology that is complete garbage on my children. As a parent, it is my duty to protect my children, to raise them up knowing what is right and what is wrong. I would be lacking as a parent if I didn’t teach my kids discernment, to make decisions based on facts rather than feelings. For too many years the wrong squeaky wheel has been greased. People who want to be seen as a victim raise cane and cry foul when their feelings are hurt, or they don’t get their way. Sometimes all the grease in the world doesn’t stop squeaking. Sometimes the best thing to do is change the bearing and fix the problem.

My point to this little narrative is fairly simple. We as parents, as people who make a living off the land, and as people who value old fashion morals need to be like the Big Sandy. It’s time that we quit being a dry and dead creek and start flowing as a river of life. Rise up and take a stand for what is right. Don’t let the moronic ideas of a few dictate the new norm to the rest of us. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.