Onion growers, researchers will meet in Texas for a joint convention, Nov. 29-Dec. 2

For the first time in 14 years, the National Onion Association will convene in Texas for its annual convention, Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2023. This will be a joint meeting with the National Allium Research Conference, which means attendees will have access to some of the brightest minds in onion research from across the country.

The convention will be filled with presentations from the best onion disease and pest management researchers, political discussions, and boots-on-the-ground onion exploration of the Texas A&M Research Station and Cargil Farms Produce onion fields in Uvalde, Texas. Researchers hoping to present or submit papers to the conference will find a draft agenda and abstract submission guidelines at onions-usa.org/members/conventions. Submissions are due Aug. 31.

You’ll want to book this trip early. With a larger-than-normal group, hotel rooms may be at a premium. We have blocks of rooms at the San Antonio Marriot Riverwalk, where the convention will be held. Convention attendees can book their rooms by going to onions-usa.org/members/conventions. Booking through this link will give you a discounted rate as an attendee of the conference.

This will be the first time our meetings have been held in Texas since 2009. Winter weather in Texas is temperate. Guests should prepare for temperatures in the 50s. It’s a rarity, but sometimes the area does get snow.

If you are not an NOA member and would like to attend as a guest, please call the NOA office at (970) 353-5895. Sponsorships are still available. You can find a sponsor form at onions-usa.org/members/conventions.

NOA members and researchers and students have separate convention registration links at onions-usa.org/members/conventions.

Founded in 1913, the National Onion Association is the official organization representing growers, shippers, brokers, and commercial representatives of the U.S. onion industry. The NOA is comprised of nearly 500 members from the United States and abroad. While the NOA advocates for the industry, it also works on promotional campaigns to help increase the consumption of onions.

The National Allium Research Conference has served as a focal point for biennial conferences devoted to the allium plant species, and its improvement, management, and consumption in the United States and globally since 1985. To learn more about NARC, go to alliumnet.com/narc.