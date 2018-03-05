Online webinar on small wind turbines for Colorado farms

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — About two dozen leases for small wind turbines are planned for

northeastern Colorado farms, and Colorado State University Extension is hosting an online webinar to educate the agricultural community on lease costs and benefits. While a 30 percent federal tax credit for small wind systems has just been extended, leases may make sense for some farms and not for others. Considerations such as your utility rate, utility policies, turbine operations and maintenance, and a comparison to other energy investments will be discussed. Results of 30 economic feasibility assessments for solar and wind on irrigated Colorado farms will also be included in the webinar.

The webinar will be hosted by CSU Extension and presented by Charles Newcomb of mCloud on March 9 at 12 p.m. Registration is free but required at: http://col.st/n5aaL. No special technology is needed to view the online webinar, and participants will have a chance to type questions into a chat box. More information about this and other webinars can be found at CSU Extension's 'Your Energy Colorado' website: http://yourenergy.extension.colostate.edu/webinars/.