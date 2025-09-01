Open Season 2025 | Call of the Wild 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Calvin Taylor is a lifelong outdoorsman in northeast Wyoming. For 25 years, he has recorded and produced coyote calling audio, giving other enthusiasts the opportunity to yield ideal coyote hunting results.

His prestige as a hunter and caller led him to work with companies such as BassPro and FoxPro, and he is one of the 2022 National Coyote Calling Champions.

“[Coyote hunting] is one of the most popular segments of hunting that there is now,” said Taylor.

“A lot of the other types of hunting have gotten expensive, and coyotes are pretty much fair game. Most ranchers will let you, or want you to hunt coyotes, and so access is pretty simple. They might not let you hunt their deer, but they’ll let you hunt their coyotes.”

While a coyote hunter can start out with the most basic gear, audio calls like Taylor’s have been at the forefront of technological development in this sport for the past two decades.

“You can start as simple as just any kind of varmint rifle and a hand call, which you can go buy anywhere for $15,” Taylor said. “And then you can go as high as high-end, $5,000 to $10,000 rifles, $10,000 to $20,000 thermal setups, and these e-calls from 500 to $1,500.”

E-Callers are handheld devices with speakers the hunter places near his “stand,” the location on which he is set up to call. Taylor’s call sounds are available for purchase and can be downloaded onto the e-caller.

All of Taylor’s calls are meticulously tested before he releases them to the public. He uses his own calls while coyote hunting to ensure they are “very effective” then uploads them to his website.

“You can record 10 different coyote howls, and for whatever reason, only one of those will create a response from wild coyotes. I don’t know why. I don’t know what the secret is, but one out of those 10 howls will either get coyotes to come to you, or it will get coyotes to answer you, and the other nine may be completely ineffective. I don’t know why, because to this day, I don’t know what they’re saying,” Taylor said.

While he previously produced sounds for FoxPro, a year ago, he struck out on his own to create his own website and business around his calls.

“I sell those sounds in digital format on that website. And then guys can buy my sounds, I send them to them, they put them on their computer, they download them to their call, whatever brand they choose to use, and then they can use my sounds.”

Taylor learned how to do all the recording, editing, and online uploading by himself.



“That was a process I had to learn. [I had] to learn how to edit sound to get rid of background noise and lift up certain parts, equalize all the sound levels and things like that. I’m not a real computer literate guy, so it was a task. But anyway, now I edit and do everything.”

Technological advancements have helped his endeavor.

“Recorders went from basically very, very low end, cheap stuff to now you can get a really, really high-end, good digital recording device for less than $500.”

Taylor has kept numerous pet coyotes over the years to aid in his recording.

One misconception regarding the recording of prey noises is that there is inhumane treatment involved. “If you’ve caught any wild animal, like a jackrabbit in a trap, they immediately start making distress noises, even if you’re just trying to turn them loose,” Taylor said.

While certain states may have coyote hunting seasons, in Wyoming, there are none. “They’re considered a predator. Anything that’s on the predator list in Wyoming is pretty much fair game, year-round,” Taylor said.

The well-seasoned coyote hunter will tailor his calling to the seasons of the year. Certain sounds will attract coyotes depending on the weather and their mating times.

“February and March is breeding season for coyotes,” he explained. Male or female coyote sounds work best in this season. “You’re going off those instincts during the breeding season.

“Wintertime, they’re hungry and they need a bigger caloric intake because of the cold weather,” Taylor said. Calls that mimic prey in distress are effective during winter months.

“But in the summertime, they’re highly territorial, so you can kind of play off those instincts. For summertime calling, if you went out and played rabbit distress as an example, it wouldn’t be tremendously effective. If you use coyote howls and vocalizations, they’ll respond really well to those sounds. So, you kind of have to change your calling program [according] to what time of year it is.”

Coyotes are considered “crepuscular,” meaning they are most active at dawn and dusk.

“Up until the last five years, probably 80 or 90 percent of coyote hunting took place in the daytime,” Taylor said.

The development of thermal optics has shifted this trend. “In the last five to ten years, it’s probably 50/50 between night and day hunting.”

Though technological advancements have improved hunter’s odds, the hunt is still a challenging one, requiring skill and proficiency in coyote behavior.

“I’ve had the same theory for years, that probably 75 to 90 percent of coyote hunting is your setup and getting set up in a spot where they can’t smell you. Success is in your setup. It’s not in all the new fancy equipment. It’s pretty much about where you put yourself in relation to where the coyotes are and that they can’t get downwind and smell you and leave.

“You still have to know what you’re doing regardless of what you have for equipment. Coyotes are too smart, basically. I mean, they’re going to use everything to their advantage, which is their eyesight, their nose, and everything.”

The entrepreneurial pursuit of making his calls available has been rewarding. “It’s been really good, and I expect everybody will really start thinking about crowd hunting again October, November, and I think it’ll really pick, it gets slow in the summertime, but I think it’ll really, really take off,” he said.

For more information, see caltaylorcoyotes.com.