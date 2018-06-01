2019 Silverado engines

The all-new 2019 Silverado 1500 power lineup includes: Over half of the models will be equipped with the most advanced V-8s in the brands' history: updated versions of Chevrolet's proven 5.3L and 6.2L engines equipped with industry-first Dynamic Fuel Management featuring 17 different modes of cylinder deactivation. Yes, the engines can run on two cylinders downhill in Kansas. Surprise all-new, advanced 2.7L Turbo engine that replaces the 4.3L V-6 as the standard engine on the high-volume Silverado LT and new Silverado RST, expected to offer 22 percent more torque, greater fuel economy. Back again 4.3L V-6 and 5.3L V-8 engines deliver full-size truck capability. An all-new, Duramax 3.0L inline-six turbo diesel will be available in early 2019.

For customers seeking full-size truck capability at a base price, the Work Truck, Custom and Custom Trail Boss trims offer two proven engine and transmission combinations:

Standard: 4.3L V-6 with Active Fuel Management and a six-speed automatic transmission (SAE-certified at 285 hp/305 lb-ft).

Available: 5.3L V-8 with Active Fuel Management and a six-speed automatic transmission (SAE-certified at 355 hp/383 lb-ft).

For customers shopping in the mid-line, the LT, RST and LT Trail Boss trims balance technology, efficiency and performance:

Standard for LT and RST: All-new 2.7L Turbo with Active Fuel Management and stop/start technology paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission (SAE-certified at 310 hp/348 lb-ft).

Standard on LT Trail Boss and available on LT and RST: An updated 5.3L V-8 with Dynamic Fuel Management and stop/start technology with an eight-speed automatic transmission (SAE certified at 355 hp/383 lb-ft).

Available on LT and RST: The all-new Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel with stop/start technology paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission will be available in early 2019.

For customers shopping for a premium truck, the LTZ and High Country trims offer:

Standard: Updated 5.3L V-8 with Dynamic Fuel Management and stop/start technology paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission (SAE certified at 355 hp/383 lb-ft).

Available: Updated 6.2L V-8 with Dynamic Fuel Management and stop/start technology paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission (SAE certified at 420 hp/460 lb-ft).

Available: The all-new Duramax 3.0L inline-six Turbo-Diesel with stop/start technology paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission will be available in early 2019.

The 2019 Silverado is larger than before, including a wheelbase that is up to 3.9 inches longer, yet overall length is only 1.6 inches longer, enabling both more cargo volume and more interior room for all cab lengths. Remarkably, it's also lighter, weighing up to 450 pounds less than the current Silverado when comparing crew cab V-8 models, due to extensive use of mixed materials and advanced manufacturing.

To improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the next-gen Silverado, the front grille features functional air curtains, similar to those introduced on the sixth-generation Camaro, that reduce wind drag by routing air around the front wheel wells. The powerful side profile also enhances aerodynamics, with an integrated spoiler at the rear edge of the cab that directs air onto the contoured tailgate, reducing wind drag from the bed. Most models also feature active aero shutters integrated in the front grille that close to reduce wind drag and open to provide improved engine cooling when needed. Changes like these result in a 7 percent increase in total aerodynamic efficiency.

Each Silverado variant is certified to the SAE J2807 standard for towing and payload capacity. Certification requires a full battery of tests such as the Davis Dam test, in which the truck must carry its maximum gross combined vehicle weight up a 7 percent grade in 110-degrees F (43 degrees C) heat, with no reduction in performance, including air-conditioning.

Silverado production starts with crew-cab V-8 models beginning in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, production will include regular- and double-cab models, as well as V-6 and 2.7L Turbo engines. The new baby Duramax 3.0L inline-six turbo diesel will be available in early 2019.

Environmental Protection Agency fuel economy estimates and towing/payload capacities are not available yet. ❖