A letter from the left and robo calls

"I'm pretty sure you would think that I was one of those folks with a closed mind that would provide no room for you to express your opinion. Nope, none at all. I'm also hoping if you knew a little more about me and others like me, you might be willing to cut us a little slack."

That's how this feller opened his letter to me. I was impressed as it was a well-thought-out and well-written letter. He went on to tell me about his upbringing in a very liberal democratic voting family in western New York state.

His family had all sorts of ties to agriculture from some farming with draft horses to starting the first rodeo in their area.

Mike graduated from Columbia University with a degree in architecture and moved to Colorado to lay out roads for ski areas.

“Mike graduated from Columbia University with a degree in architecture and moved to Colorado to lay out roads for ski areas.” Recommended Stories For You

"We only listen to those who agree with us and then we talk about how bad the other guys are. It's a dead end. We'll end up a collection of tribes who do what tribes do best, fight with each other," he continued. "I believe with all my heart we are better than that. All of us! We're not that different from each other. We all have similar dreams, goals and desires, but none of us are going to reach them if we don't talk to each other. I enjoy The Fence Post and your column and calendars each year. I send some back to western New York, which is more western than most folks out here think!"

Thank you sir for the letter, I have read it several times and in most cases I think we will have to agree to disagree on some subjects but maybe not all. There is probably a little slack in my rope.

Robo calls!! They are driving me crazy. Here's my analogy: The overweight kid with thick glasses and bad teeth who bathes only once a week calls the most beautiful girl in high school four times a day to ask her for a date! It ain't gonna' happen any more than I would consider buying something from any of these folks that continue to call every day sometimes multiple times a day!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and remember high school kids are still just kids! Dang, just got another robo call, that's the fourth one this morning and it's just after nine. I'll c. y'all, all y'all.