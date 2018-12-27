A year to remember

Yep, gentle readers, here it is the last day of 2018. What sticks in your mind about this year past? Anything? Well, I would hope so as we should take note of the trail behind us and how we traveled it. Was it a great year, a so so year, or not so good year for you or those around you? I'm going to up and say this past year for me was good. I will even put it in CAPITAL LETTERS, GOOD YEAR FOR MAD JACK!

Now, there were a few distractions along the way. For example: there was the issue with a fib, having a problem being able to see on a consistent basis out of my right eye. I ruptured a blood vessel which caused a lot of debris to form in the back of the eye. Some how that creates those big ol' floaters that some of you are familiar with. The eye doc said he could give me a shot back there and clean it all up. When I went back to get the shot, he had changed his mind and said I would have to have minor surgery. I have found out that when you have insurance, surgery is always an option, especially for the doc. I have decided to put it off for a little while. Then there was the time I injured my rotary cuff on my right arm and also pinched a nerve which left the fingers on my right hand numb. I did go to physical therapy three times and the lady was able to remove the terrible pain from the injured rotary cuff but my hand is still numb. Who knows? Maybe forever? I sold my Harley and was proud of myself for doing so. Let me tell you young "whipper snappers" out there as you age you lose a lot of your strength and mobility. Plan ahead cause it's gonna' come and visit you in the future. It came home to me this week when I decided to take my ponies for a ride. I saddled them both and then struggled to mount my dun horse who is a little over 16 hands and about 1,400 pounds. I used to be able to just walk right up and step up and go. No mo! We did manage to get in a ride. It had been five months since I had ridden.

This past year was not all that bad. Heck, I'm still here, runnin' loose and jumpin' fences! I am BLESSED! I look forward to each and every day when I get up. I may or may not have things planned to do. That's the good thing about being semi-retired and not under any pressure to make things happen. I have no new year resolutions and have no plans to do anything out of the ordinary, at least for me. Doggone, those floaters, I hate it when I can't see what I'm doing!! I still have the creative juices flowing and am "pumped up" for another year of writing this column and trying to get a "laff" out of you with my cartoons and calendar. By the way, the most satisfying thing for me this year was all of the nice and encouraging comments you have sent to me. I must say once again, "THANK YOU." I never imaged that at this point in my life I would be able to reach so many of you who have been so faithful year after year to hang in there with me. I do wish all of you a joyful and prosperous 2019. There are those of you that are hurting and I don't even know you but you always cross my mind and I want to tell you, it will get better!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, be prepared for a "rocky" political season, and I'll c. y'all, all y'all. ❖