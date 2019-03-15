Angel in the Cowlot

According to the song, "God must be a cowboy at heart." And His angels must have cattle knowledge too. Before we sold our cows to our older son, my husband did most of our calving. I was on standby. Our heifers, first time mommies, had been calving and we had to assist a couple by pulling the calves. One cow had to be taken to the veterinarian for a caesarian. While my husband was at the vet with that heifer, angels helped me in another matter.

From certain signs, such as the heifer twitching her tail, and the fact that she was sniffing the ground, among other signs, I knew that I had another one in the early stages of labor. I returned to the house and put supper in the oven so we would have a good meal when the immediate cattle concerns were met.

When I went back to the cow lot, "my" heifer and two others were fighting with each other. They were butting heads and generally going at it. I knew that the labor process was being interrupted due to the distraction. As it continued, I thought I should attempt to get them separated into different corrals. I made my decision to try. I was a little concerned that they might not want to have their fight broken up, but I wanted to be able to say I tried, even if the plan failed.

I opened the gate into the adjoining corral and turned around to go herd the group. That's when I knew an angel was helping me. The three had quit grappling and were even joined by a fourth heifer. And they were walking toward me, and the open gate, just as pretty as you please! I didn't want the heifer that was in the lead to go through the gate so I had to step forward and gently wave her off. Normally my presence so close to the gate would have caused them to turn around. When I had to turn one away, I just knew that would blow the project. But that angel kept them coming. The heifer I needed was then in the front of the group and she walked through the gate. After I closed it behind her, I thanked God for sending His angel to be my herder when I really needed a second presence in the cow chase.

When the winter went on and on as it has this year, hubby got tired enough he let me do middle of the night checks. When I went out one night it was 20 below, but there was not even a breeze. After I got bundled up I stepped into the yard and found a couple of inches of new snow, but the moon was out and it was like daylight. I walked through the cows dreading what I might find, but there was no birthing in progress. The moon on the snow in all of its glory made such a profound effect on me; it was easy to relax and go back to sleep. ❖