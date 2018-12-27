Black: It’s never easy to

It's never easy to:

1. Trim the hind feet of a short horse

2. Hang a split rim tire

3. Patch an aluminum stock tank

4. Get the cockleburs out of your dog's coat

5. Buy your spouse somethin' they'd really like for Christmas

6. Get the lawn mower goin' every spring

7. Round up a loose cow on the highway

8. Comfort a sick child

9. Start a cantankerous chain saw

10. Diagnose a horse lameness

11. Treat mastitis

12. Find the calf with the bloody stool

13. Start a Ford pickup in the winter

14. Pack out an elk

15. Rope five in a row

16. Find a parking space at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis

17. Find a friend twice at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas

18. Find the right open end wrench for anything

19. Stop a hot-blooded horse from jiggin'

20. Go to sleep when you gotta get up early

21. Sharpen a Buck knife

22. Ride in a strange saddle

23. Back up to a bumper hitch stock trailer

24. Take down old fence wire

25. Remember everybody's name