Black: Mexican war zone

How would you like to live across the street from an open Mexican border? Would you be afraid?

Do Americans of all races, ages and states have a right to fear an open Mexican border? Yes, but not because the illegal aliens will take jobs, vote fraudulently or get on the government dole, all of which may or may not be true.

Those of us who live in the Mexican war zone appreciate that our northern neighbors only source of info is CNN or Fox. Each channel gives you their overblown, 5-minute "News Break," opposing each other. The routine debate discusses the taking of American jobs or who is responsible for illegal alien's children, or does the Constitution mean anything? But ALMOST ALWAYS they avoid the evil beast lurking over every man, women and child on both sides of the border … DRUG USERS!

We condemn the dealers, the smugglers, the growers, anybody who is on the supply line … anyone who is trying to fill our needs. They'll do anything to get our drugs to us, and we will do anything to get it.

“To maintain their control of the border, since 2007 the cartels have murdered over 80,000 of their fellow Mexicans, both innocent and evil. ” Recommended Stories For You

My fellow citizens, write this down: Mexico is a third-world country, ruled by drug cartels with guns. The Mexican war zone is their border, our front porch. We are their best customer. They deliver drugs to us like pizza!

To maintain their control of the border, since 2007 the cartels have murdered over 80,000 of their fellow Mexicans, both innocent and evil. Why would they sacrifice their lives? For nobility? Love of country? Supplication? Publicity?

No! They do it for you! For your addiction, recreation, popularity … you like your friendly dealer, your girlfriend loves coke, ya know.

It is no surprise that Mexican border towns' tourism has fallen 80 percent and stayed there for years. Should Americans fear open borders?

Walls, border patrol, ISIS, compassion, the National Guard and congress itself flutter like moths around a solution. Then there is California. If their plan goes through, in 25 years they will have become a sovereign state of Mexico, the politicians will become puppets of the biggest cartel in the world.

A heinous conclusion but a glorious one for those 23 percent in the U.S. who are doing their illegal drug shopping from their Mexican dealer, fresh from the border, right now!

Should Americans fear open borders?

Today our government deliberately distracts our numb citizens until they can't tell a cough from a cancer. The Mexico that I grew up beside is "no longer." Phoenix is known for its high number of kidnappings and human smuggling. Most victims are illegals.

Should Americans fear open borders? Yes. It is not without risk.

Should the cartel fear open borders? Are you kidding? They will be thrilled! They'll have finally conquered the Mexican border. Now, with opening the American side, they will have control in one election span.

It might cost them a little … but what is 80,000 murdered. ❖