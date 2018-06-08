Black: The big book of buzzwords

Chemicals! hormones! antibiotics! ­— Words that used to have meaning. Words that have become tainted. Words the ANTIs live by. Words that are now included in THE BIG BOOK OF BUZZWORDS.

Unnatural substance, pesticides, factory farming! — THE BIG BOOK OF BUZZWORDS. A complete cross-referenced collection of words used by sympathetic talk show hosts, columnists, reporters and politicians when they require a certain spin on a story.

Corporate farming, overgrazing, veal barn. — THE BIG BOOK OF BUZZWORDS. Assists the ANTIs in making their case without using facts. You see in THE BIG BOOK OF BUZZWORDS there are no definitions.

Growth stimulants, insecticides, cholesterol — in order to influence opinion in the sound bite allowed, one has no time for a complete explanation. Thus the use of BUZZWORDS. Think in terms of headlines…

“Growth stimulants, insecticides, cholesterol



— in order to influence opinion in the sound bite allowed, one has no time for a complete explanation.” Recommended Stories For You

SALMONELLA FOUND IN CANTALOUPES!

ALAR IN APPLES SUSPECTED CARCINOGEN!

METHANE FROM COWS PRODUCES GLOBAL WARMING!

It is always about money. "Don't buy red meat, smoked foods, sprayed vegetables, nuclear power, U.S. timber, fertilized rice or inorganic fruit. Instead, send all the money you save to the ANTIs so they can fight the evil producer."

Subsidized farming, migrant labor, profit. — "Fill your speeches and books and solicitation letters with BUZZWORDS!"

BST, MSG, 10-80 — "As long as the public doesn't know what they mean we can plant suspicion in their minds. You must only repeat the BUZZWORDS often enough!"

Synthetic anything, genetic engineering, irradiated foods. There are even positive BUZZWORDS that imply that the opposite is not wholesome, safe or politically correct.

All natural, organic, ecological, free range, dolphin free, sugarless — These, too, are not defined in THE BIG BOOK OF BUZZWORDS. The ANTIs do not invite scrutiny or discussion. They are fundraisers — first, last and always.

The greatest enemy of THE BIG BOOK OF BUZZWORDS is knowledge. Knowledge is the condensation that results from boiling 10 parts real-life with one part imagination. A little sticks to the side but most is given off as heat.

THE BIG BOOK OF BUZZWORDS is hot air. Sooner or later knowledge will pierce its skin and the windbags will fall from credibility, flailing like whistling balloons. It's as simple as gravity.