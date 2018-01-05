Black: Things you can count on
January 5, 2018
Things you can count on:
-As soon as you load your horse in the trailer he will take a dump
-Any 4th of July rodeo will get rained out
-The more a new pair of boots cost, the quicker you will scuff a big chunk off the toe
“Any law passed by congress will either increase your taxes or decrease your freedom.”
-The further you get from home in your straw hat, the harder the wind will blow
-No matter who you vote for, you finally have to admit it didn't make any difference
-Anyone the press calls an environmentalist does not make a living producing anything you can use
-If you go to psychiatrist long enough they will eventually find something wrong with you
-The further you get from the shop, the more you will need the tool you forgot
-If you go out to rebuild fence you will find you are two posts and 20 feet of wire short to finish the job
-If you dig a trench you will hit a forgotten water line
-If you hit a horse on the highway it will be the most expensive horse the guy owns
-If you don't get your grain bought at harvest, the price will eventually go up
-If you get all your grain bought at harvest, the price will eventually go down
-If after 10 years of selective breeding you have finally achieved the tallest yearling bulls in the show ring, this will be the year the trend starts the other way
-If you sort the heavy end of the calvy heifers into a pen under the lights, there will be six left in the other bunch that calve first
-March will never be as bad as November, because in November you always have March to look forward to. ❖
