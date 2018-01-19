Black: What is it about the mountains

When I was but a preteen, my folks made every effort to take my older brother and I somewhere in the mountain states.

It might be Ruidoso or Red River, N.M., or somewhere in Colorado. At the very first sight of the mountains off in the distance we all would start to get excited. It's easy to get excited about mountains when you have lived in West Texas most of your life.

I still remember rolling down the window to the car when we got to where we could smell that fresh pine scent that is so ever present when you are in the mountains.

I have always enjoyed this mystery of the mountains. Many years ago Martha and I felt as though we could maybe afford to buy a cabin somewhere in the mountains for our family to enjoy. We made a trip to Colorado and looked and looked.

Somewhere around South Fork we decided to rent a "rustic" cabin that was for sale for one night to see if we liked it. I was okay with it, but, Martha, not so much.

It had one of those propane potties and a bear-skin rug over the bed that shed during the night dropping bits and pieces of hair into our faces. Martha said "NO WAY JOSE!"

We later found a newly constructed log cabin with a big deck and garage between Creede and Lake City, Colo. It was a little pricey, but in our budget so we went ahead and bought it.

It was very nice and momma was happy. And if momma is happy, everybody is happy. Only after three years, we moved to Colorado to manage a ranch just a little north and west of there, so we put the cabin up for sale as we didn't need it any longer.

On those western slope ranches where I worked I felt as if I had arrived to a place where I had always belonged. Every day spent up in those mountain forests or meadows and open parks was like medicine for my soul and spirit. My kids love the mountains as much as I do and remind me on occasion how happy they are that I took that plunge years ago and moved us to Colorado.

Oh, there were some very difficult times as I was fired from the "dream job" that turned out to be a nightmare and I couldn't get away fast enough. For the next 10 years or so it was a real struggle to make ends meet. I will tell you this … it does build character and makes you appreciate so many of the things you always took for granted.

Was it worth it all? A resounding yes. There have been so many positive things, unexpected positive things, happen to our family and me especially. I give credit where credit is due … to the mountains.

Of course, we lost Martha and that was devastating but yes, life does go on and off we went at the appropriate time. I love my new adopted home of Colorado. I am so happy with who I am and how my children and their children turned out.

I believe the reason most folks move to the mountain states is because of that "mystery of the mountains." In their free time they can go hiking, exploring, hunting, fishing, camping or just spend a day by a stream learning how to relax and refresh their inner self.

I have always been jealous of those folks that drive around with that "native" sticker on their vehicles. I will always be proud to be a "native" Texan, but I'm glad all of my grand kids are "native" to Colorado. That's my consolation I reckon.

I don't live in the mountains as we speak and most likely never will but they are "just right over there". Just out my door a few miles away. I see them every day and catch my self lookin' in their direction almost each and every time I go anywhere in the daytime.

The many times I was a'horseback riding through the "quakies" or a high mountain meadow I relished my very "being there" to look, listen and refresh and consider all that lay right there in front of me and those things I couldn't see.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, be kind to that person right beside you, hug your kids and know they are a gift, one to enjoy always so just brace yourself and do your darndest to understand them during those teen years! I'll c. y'all, all y'all.❖