Particularly around Christmas individuals become even more generous and open to helping others. In fact there is a quasi-bingo card going around the Internet that has good deeds to check off in the month before Christmas, yet for most people it's a year round thing. The card lists actions such as: give someone a compliment, leave dollar bills in the kids' toy aisle, smile at everyone, hold the door open for strangers, help a family member with a chore, leave change in a laundromat, donate a toy or two, leave candy canes on some cars, tell a silly joke, pay for a stranger's food or coffee, give a book to someone, buy hot chocolate for a bell ringer, let someone go ahead of you in line, donate food to the pantry or tape lottery tickets to a gas pump. All would be welcome and some are commonly and frequently done.

After reading about a man who gave up his first class seat on a flight to a lady with a sick baby so the family could be more comfortable made me think there are a great many nice things done for others. Generally these actions go unknown except perhaps for the families involved. I am asking readers to tell me some stories of their experiences. In the meantime I'll tell one of my own. The point is not to blow my horn but to show that all around us there are unplanned opportunities to bless others.

One of my stories happened some 35 years ago. I took someone to the Rapid City, S.D., airport to catch a plane. (This was well before TSA, back when ticket holders and non-passengers could mingle inside the terminal.) I overheard a young mother with a baby, whose plane was off schedule, say she didn't how long she would be stuck. One of my boys was still in diapers. My little boys and I went to our car and gathered up the few diapers we had and gave them all to her. I knew I could buy more diapers downtown but she was at the mercy of her circumstances. All of this was happenstance, none of it planned as one might do with the above mentioned bingo card.

I heard of a couple who periodically pay extra to a propane company and directs them to apply the money on accounts of people who are working hard, just getting by and could use a little help. The company encloses a note with the invoice that says there is credit of the amount in their account. The gift remains anonymous. It may be a little thing but it likely means a great deal to recipients.

“I am asking readers to tell me some stories of their experiences. In the meantime I’ll tell one of my own. The point is not to blow my horn but to show that all around us there are unplanned opportunities to bless others.” Recommended Stories For You

Now it's your turn. I'd love to hear from readers who have done things to help others. I won't use names. Please email me peggy@peggysanders.com and give me a brief story about what you did or what someone else did for you. These stories will be our way of saying to each other Merry Christmas/Happy New Year and may blessings abound. ❖