Hail of a storm

Last week was pretty wild here in Greeley, Colo.

On Monday, the fire alarm went off here in the office and we spent about 45 minutes outside waiting for the fire trucks to arrive.

Turned out there was no fire but it was a scare nonetheless.

Then on Tuesday, the skies opened up and dumped a ton of rain and hail on us.

Luckily, I went home for lunch just as it started raining and decided to park my truck in the garage so I wouldn't get wet. Then, just when I got into the house, it started to hail.

I immediately ran to the balcony and shoved all of my plants under a shelter. Then I looked over at my husband to see if he was doing the same on the front porch. Nope, he was sitting on the couch looking at the hail beating up on my tomatoes, peppers and various other plants. By that time the hail was really beating down and nobody was going to go outside.

It was only pea to dime-sized hail, but there was a lot of it. Just when it seemed like it was going to stop hailing it would start again.

Now my poor plants look like a horde of locusts were chewing on them, especially the cucumbers, just the stems remain.

Some of the pots were not only full of hail but also water because it had rained a lot. I think they said we got a couple of inches.

Then I had to drive back to work. I didn't even think anything of it until I hit some low areas of the highway. The water and hail were up to the top of my tires and traffic was moving at a crawl.

So, I did what I usually do in these types of situations … took lots of photos and video to send to all my Facebook friends.

In some parts of Greeley it looked like we had gotten a foot of snow. They actually had to get the snowplows out to move it off of the road.

Although I lost some plants, I feel lucky that we didn't get the large hail that fell in other parts of the state. Some of it destroyed winter wheat and damaged corn and beans. It would be heartbreaking, to say the least, to be a farmer and to look out at a field of hail-damaged wheat.

That being said, I'm not going to complain anymore about my plants.

To read more about the hail storm and other weather-related damage, see Traci Eatherton's story on page 26 and 27. ❖