Hanks: Fearing Friday the 13th

Actually, I hardly give it a thought on this Friday the 13th as I write this column. I mean, I'm thinking about it of course, because I'm writing about it, right? I am not concerned a freaky clown will burst in from the kitchen and slit my throat or anything like that. Did you ever wonder why some folks are fearful of this particular day? According to my research only 9 to 10 percent of us give it a second thought. However, there are some hotels that do not list a 13th floor as to sooth some superstitious-minded individuals. By the way, the technical name for this fear is — get ready — triskaidekaphobia! I couldn't pronounce it if that clown was standing behind me with that butcher knife demanding I do so. If you remember there were 13 places set for the last supper and Judas was the 13th to arrive, git it?

In many ancient cultures the number 12 was the perfect number. Refer to 12 months in a calendar year. Twelve hands on a clock. Jesus had 12 disciples and of course there are 12 phases of Zodiac (whatever that means).

I reckon that some of us are just a little uneasy at different times for different things. I know some fellers that play poker are a little unsettled if they draw two aces and two eights. Legend has it that was the exact hand Wild Bill Hickok was holding when he was shot and killed in Dead Wood, S.D.

The weather girl informs me that there is a raging blizzard in progress in eastern Colorado and into our neighbors, Nebraska. So, I suppose the folks caught up in that blizzard driving down the highway, calving out a first calf heifer or trying to get the cows fed in a 60-mile-an-hour wind with blowing snow gave no second thought to today being Friday the 13th!

It is cold and windy here at the ONO and it was just a couple of days ago I hopped on the Harley and ran into town to get the mail. Springtime in the Rockies!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and prepare for an unusual summer in politics and I'll c. y'all, all y'all. ❖