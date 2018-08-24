Hanks: Has it got too easy to kill?

With the recent discovery of the young man here in Northern Colorado who confessed to killing his pregnant wife and his 3- and 4-year-old daughters, I ask myself, "WHY"? This fella didn't look like a monster, but many times they never do.

There was a 16-year-old girl in Denver who killed her 8-year-old nephew and hid his body just in the past week. Do you remember the navy officer years ago who killed his wife and three boys to keep his girlfriend?

How about the young man, a trusted aid to a famous evangelist, who killed his wife and two little girls to continue on his affair with another woman. I ask you, how does a man look into the eyes of his partner and his little children and be able to take their very last breath from them?

Gentle readers, school has started by now and we all wonder when will the next school shooting occur? Oh it will. I guarantee you some kid out there is already making plans to become famous even if for a short season.

“We have filled our youngster’s minds with death and destruction for so many, many years. I think maybe if things don’t change we will lose the value and meaning of caring for one another as we should.” Recommended Stories For You

It breaks my heart to see where we are as a culture and a society. When I was a teen we just settled it with fists.

My brother and I were known to be fighters in high school and we weren't the kind to go looking for a fight. We defended our honor, and in a few minutes it was over and as a general rule you made friends in the process.

With all of the violent video games, movies and books, to me it's no wonder so many kids feel anxious, or maybe even depressed at times. There is so much pressure applied by ways of social media. You have to dress a certain way, speak a certain way, hold certain values handed down to you by way of your peers that until you finally grow up and mature in your thinking, you could be traveling troubled waters.

Farm and ranch kids and those involved in the ag programs in school have a better shot at staying out of and away from those kids that don't come in contact with the death of animals on the ranch or farm. Ranch-raised kids learn from a very early age that death is a part of farm and ranch living. They are familiar with firearms and many have used them from a very early age and know their value.

We have filled our youngster's minds with death and destruction for so many, many years. I think maybe if things don't change we will lose the value and meaning of caring for one another as we should.

Roy and Gene were fighters and I never saw either kill anyone. Heck, ol' Roy would rather jump off Trigger onto the bad guy and roll down a rough hill and then duke it out rather than shoot him.

Those are the values I learned as a kid growing up. I reckon time will tell if it's just gotten too easy to kill? I bet you could go to certain areas of Chicago and find the answer pronto.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, count your blessings, love your kids, and thank God for those who love you! I'll c. y'all, all y'all! ❖