Hanks: Imitation, a cowboy’s gift of flattery

It won't be that long, gentle readers, until we start to see all of the political ads again, over and over and over.

Many of those ads will feature some hombre in a denim shirt with the sleeves rolled up to the elbows leaning up against a corral fence with maybe mountains or livestock in the background.

We are supposed to believe that he comes there often and loves the smell of horse apples. NOT! Most likely he hopes that it doesn't take more than one or two efforts to shoot the commercial like he wants so he can get the "horse pucky" out of there!

Yep, that feller that wears expensive shoes, has a closet of 50-some-odd shirts — by the way, not one of them a western shirt — and a dozen suits. Well, that's what he should have in his closet. He is a politician!

What I want and maybe what you want is a little transparency. Is that ever gonna' happen? Me thinks not in political circles, at least in the big circle. Maybe your local community is a little more honest with you.

I notice in a neighboring state where this feller won the Republican nomination for an upcoming election for governor of that particular state. "HE'S A RANCHER, AN ASTRONAUT, A DOCTOR, BLA, BLA BLA!"

It seems the folks that are conservative in the state are leery of him and all of his boasting. Just the same he is where he is.

Point being, the first words of the political ad are, "HE'S A RANCHER". I don't know the guy but I would bet ya that he spends very little time on HIS RANCH. Remember Sam Donaldson, the news anchor on one of the three major networks way back when?

Did you know that he has or had a large ranch in New Mexico? I had to put on my shocked face as in my mind anyway, he would be the very last guy to own a ranch. I couldn't stand the man or his political lean when he gave the news. I reckon ya just never know who has what or what they really are about until it sneaks up on you.

It's my humble opinion that politicians just don't need to own ranches and the reason I say that is the first thought that comes to mind is it's just a tax write off. That's legal so that's okay I reckon, but it just has "politics" written all over it.

On the other side of the coin, they provide jobs, spend money in the local community and pay taxes. We could come back to that "flattery" part if we weren't so humble.

Years ago this rich oil man down in Texas was running for governor. He had acquired enough money that he now could be a "cowboy." Most of his ads were of him and his wife "playing cowboy" in their costumes.

This man was so obnoxious and above everyone else, the local ranching community hated him. I visited with folks that attended some of his ranch parties and he would get so drunk he would get out of control.

Not the cowboy way! Not everyone can be a cowboy and most would never put forth the effort or make the sacrifice to be a "working ranch cowboy."

Just the same, if you want to dress like us and pretend to walk in our boots, have at it pard. I'm flattered. You make me feel special!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and remember, "a bad attitude is like a flat tire, you ain't goin' nowhere until you fix it!" I'll c. y'all, all y'all. ❖