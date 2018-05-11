Hanks: Knowing when the time is right

Well, gentle readers, I've always considered myself to be a felller blessed with common sense and the ability to know when to hold'em and when to fold'em. I folded them last week when I sold my Harley.

Yep, sure did. I squeezed all of the good outta' that bike in the last six years and felt the time was right to give it up and know for sure I would not be on the six o'clock news as a result of a motorcycle wreck!

After all, I was born before ballpoint pens, air conditioners, pantyhose and Custer's Last Stand! Not really, just trying to make a point here.

For sure there are folks out there older than I (I'll be 78 in two days when most of you receive this) that are still riding their Harleys. Good on them, I hope they can ride safely for as long as they have the desire.

I have been riding some here of late and the thrill that used to be there is just not the same. So…….I folded! I reckon I will spend a little more time with the ponies unless I take up cage fighting or something on that order.

By golly, the ONO just received a little over 2 INCHES OF SLOW RAIN this week! Man oh man, Charlie Brown, is the grass ever gonna' grow now! Shouldn't be long until we kick out some yearlings or cows on the place.

Coal Creek is runnin' pretty full and ducks and song birds of every description are abundant.

I sure do love this time of year. It is refreshing and somehow makes me feel a little younger than I am. Like the old cowboy said when asked how old he was, "well, I reckon that I'm younger than I'm gonna' be later in the day and older than I was this morning!"

As a side note I found this little tid bit interesting: The University of Colorado at Boulder (the outpost for liberals) allows a person to conceal carry a handgun on campus with the correct permit. The University of Wyoming at Laramie DOESN'T allow any guns on campus regardless.

What's up with that? Go figure.

By the way, can we all stop for a moment and SCREAM, "GIVE UP THAT STUPID RUSSIAN, PORN STAR, INVESTIGATION" and let's be about the nation's business!

One more thing I came across. There is this group of young folks that have started a movement encouraging ADULTS TO STOP CUSSING SO MUCH! They simply are tired of hearing all the crap that comes out of our mouths. THANK YOU KIDS, I'M GONNA' WORK ON THAT!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, wash yer mouth out with soap if needed, have a GREAT SUMMER, and I'll c. y'all, all y'all! ❖