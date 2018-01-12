Hanks: New year, new destinations

Yes, gentle readers, the times are a'changin'.

They say, and I don't know who they are, but I think that they are right when they say, "fear is just the lack of knowledge." I do have some personal fears and they are all about this new "tech" age that I find myself in. Recently my family was all here and we had a wonderful time. I think we would have had an even more wonderful time if some adults and all the kids had their heads out of their respective "apps!" I fear we are losing the ability to communicate and share with one another on a personal basis.

My thoughts retreat to a time years ago when I watched my young son drag his first calf to the fire. That's paramount in a cowboy's life to witness one of his kids enjoying and being able to do some of the things that dad does on the job when they are so young. It's like watching one's child take their first step or speak for the first time. There was that time when we would shout, not tweet, "way to go son." I am not so naive that I don't recognize the good things that benefit us all in this new year of new destinations. There is nothing as far as I know that you can't find an answer for on the internet. Heck, I use Google a lot when I want an answer about some subject even when writing this column.

On the other hand there are a lot of distractions that pull our kids and many adults away from reality like all of the different games and videos available on your iPhone or iPad. War games. Games that are violent and ruthless and it's okay because it's just a game … maybe, maybe not?

"I can't see the future so I don't know where we are headed. I most likely won't live long enough to see any real damage done as if there hasn't been enough done at present."

I think we have just stepped off in quicksand and as a society we are slowly, ever so slowly sinking to a depth that will consume us and then we'll look for someone or something to blame. Right? It really does alarm me that I am constantly a witness to the distraction these little plastic devises create. I was at the eye doc's office yesterday and almost to the person, old and young alike were fixated on the "box." I felt like a loser, a misfit, a relic from the past and I reckon I am. I just got another cup of coffee and said to myself, "oh well." In my way of thinking, I would like to see every child growing up and having some time to spend in the country working at some task that would provide blisters and a good night's sleep and that little "box" might not seem so important as it appears to be these days.

I can't see the future so I don't know where we are headed. I most likely won't live long enough to see any real damage done as if there hasn't been enough done at present. We just are acting like a bunch of zombies but then again I have to give credit where credit is do. There are and will be many, many benefits to this new year-new destination of smart cars, smart phones, smart foods, smart bombs, and a few smart alecks! It's a whole new deal. A whole new way of living that will not require much muscle from us in the future. Robots, ya know will take over most tasks and we'll just relax until we don't have the necessary ambition or energy to do anything at all. Just sayin' !

Let me remind you to make an effort to go to the National Western Stock Show in Denver this month. It's quite the deal, but ya might look up every now and then to be sure where you are. One other thing, I need to say once again that this publication may or may not agree with my own personal views on certain subject matter!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, please pay attention to others around you and I'll c. y'all, all y'all. ❖