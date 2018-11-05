Hanks: Road/corral rage

Gentle readers, it's almost daily that we can hear about or read about road rage someplace, sometime and I gotta' tell ya, it scares the dickens out of me. I drive Interstate 20 almost daily as I make a run into Wellington to the post office.

I have had folks come sailing by me at high rates of speed and seemingly not at all concerned at what might happen if they fall victim to error. Folks seem to be extremely stressed today and so many, I believe, have an air of "entitlement" about them.

SCARY! Too much of the time you may see them talking on their little boxes. Now, for the life of me I can't picture an old cowboy — or a young one for that matter — standing in a corral of lunatic heifers "texting" while he is trying to sort them one way or the other.

It could happen but it wouldn't happen but once!

Yes, children, we can find "rage" in the corral. If you have ever sorted "spirited" cattle you know that you have to be on your toes constantly especially if you are running the sorting gate. There was that time years ago that I was operating a small ranch in the Texas panhandle.

One of our "spirited heifers" wound up on the neighbor's place and he was kind enough to get her penned and give me a call. Now this feller was a crusty, experienced old timer and I was still trying to get rid of all the green that remained in my cowboy education.

I arrived at his corrals with my trailer and he was already in the pen as I backed up to the gate. I gained access to the corral to join him and there were a couple of his heifers along with mine. To say these gals could sling a little snot on you with blood in their eyes as they thundered by throwing dirt clods and manure your way, would be an understatement! I had opened the gate and had the trailer positioned the right way.

This old feller had a Mesquite limb in his hand and when my heifer lowered her head and ran right at us my feet took off to the fence. I went with them as bad as I wanted to stay with the old guy. She acted as if she was going to hook him with one of her horns but just danced around him and he never moved a muscle.

I thought, "this old man is out of his ever loving mind!" "SON, YA CAN'T RUN FROM THESE CATTLE! YOU'LL SPOIL'EM! YA GOTTA' STAND YER GROUND. NOW GET OFF THAT FENCE AND HELP ME GIT HER IN YOUR TRAILER!!!" "Yes sir," I offered.

I went back into battle trying to muster up enough courage to be as brave as my mentor. I stood close to him as he appeared not to be concerned at all about the possibility of getting seriously hurt. Wouldn't ya know it?

That silly heifer sorted herself off at the last minute and went right into my trailer. Talk about relief!

Well, I learned a cowboy lesson that morning but ya know what? I never had the courage to just stand in a corral of 'run-a-way' livestock and pretend I was fearless. No ma'am, I always broke and went with my feet any time they felt we were in danger.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, be cool in a road rage-corral rage situation and I'll c. y'all, all y'all.

It's not to late to order your "Hoots" calendars. email, onoranch@msn.com. ❖