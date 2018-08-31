Hanks: Takin’ care of business

Gentle readers, I think that it's a given that most men will just ignore what they consider to be minor health problems.

It's a man thing! Well, I reckon I will have to admit that I fall into that category and have for a good many years.

These past two weeks have just walked up and slapped me up side the head and said, "HEY!" Here's the deal. I just had my fourth colonoscopy recently and swore that it was going to be my very last.

Usually at my age most men just take their chances and avoid the uncomfortable prep and all that goes with the procedure. I swore up and down that this was THE VERY LAST ONE!

Ah ha, not so fast there Mr. Mad Jack. When the lab work was done on the three little polyps and the results returned to me it was strongly suggested that I go back in three years for another procedure. Okay, okay, if I don't want to chance going through what Little Miss Martha did, I will go back and just, well, "git'er done!"

I have also suspected that I might have a wee bit of an irregular heart beat. As of late there for a couple of weeks I just "ran out of gas." I didn't want to do nothin', go anywhere or get involved in anything that would require me to stay too far away from the ol' Lazy Boy.

Then all of a sudden I had this burst of energy. I got up on the house and cleaned out the old stove pipe. I mowed the yard and a large area around it. I wormed my horses and mixed their ration for the upcoming winter months. You just couldn't hold me back.

However, during the colonoscopy they determined that I did in fact have an irregular heartbeat. It's referred to as A Fib and they strongly suggested that I go see my regular doc and get his opinion. I did that yesterday and he says, "well you ain't gonna' have a stroke on my watch!" So he gives me a referral to a heart center and puts me on a blood thinner.

Now you just ain't gonna' believe what blood thinner cost these days. How about $768. For a little bottle of pills? Thank goodness insurance will cover about 60 percent of that! I have an appointment with the heart center the first of October. They are booked solid until then.

I have images of my mom who sat in a wheel chair for a couple of years unable to speak or move as a result of having a stroke. Of course she had another fatal stroke and that was all there was. Sad deal.

My brother had open heart surgery a few years back. I feel good, got lots of energy this morning and have a long life to live. Thing of it is, you just have to "take care of business" when these things pop up. DO YA HEAR ME GUYS?

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and anything else you think might be out of order, and stand tall for our beautiful America, and I'll c. y'all, all y'all. ❖