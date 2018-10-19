Hanks: The rest of the story

Gentle readers, I was pondering lately what it would be like to have another Paul Harvey. I don't think there is another Paul Harvey as he was one of a kind, just like you and I are one of a kind. I really miss that man and his daily commentaries.

I first picked up on one of his broadcasts in my early 20s and stuck faithfully with him until his end. What a man.

Mr. Harvey had a way of just making you comfortable with him from the first sentence. Transparency and common sense and a good moral footing really cemented me to who he was and what he was about.

Mr. Harvey was the smell of bacon frying, that first cup of hot coffee on a cold winter's day and the anticipation of biscuits and gravy.

"I never ever heard anyone say that they didn't like Paul Harvey."

There may be another someone like him in a lot of ways but I haven't discovered that hombre as of yet. Heck, it may be that there is a Paula Harvey in the wings somewhere, who knows?

Mr. Harvey had so many, many great stories to tell and he was a master when it came to delivery. There was always that pause towards the end when he would say, "stay tuned for THE REST OF THE STORY." Come hell or high water I was going to be available for THE REST OF THE STORY.

I was a young man working in an oil well pump repair shop in Lovington, N.M., and had just relocated there. I knew no one. I would go to a local woman's home where she served up homemade meals to try to just have someone to visit with other than the two guys I worked with.

Paul Harvey usually would come on her radio when I was there and he at times was the subject of conversation. I never ever heard anyone say that they didn't like Paul Harvey. He represented the common man, the working man and he came across as a man of the soil with roots that ran deep with respect.

In 1978, Mr. Harvey spoke to the National FFA Convention and gave this little speech about when God made a farmer (author unknown).

And on the eighth day God looked down on his planned paradise and said, "I need a caretaker, a farmer."

God said, "I need someone to get up before dawn and milk the cows, work all day in the fields again, eat supper, then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board, I need a farmer. I need somebody with strong arms. Someone strong enough to rassel a calf yet gentle enough to deliver a grandchild. So God made a farmer.

It goes on and I don't have room for the whole presentation but you get his drift.

I am so glad that I live in the little community that I do so I have the pleasure of finding my patience as I drive behind farm machinery on a narrow road. I see stock trailers with saddled horses headed out to a branding somewhere. Kids on skateboards and bicycles on our main street and the friendliest folks at our post office when I am mailing your calendars.

No traffic jams, no crowded streets, and as I drive and change the dial on my radio I would only hope to find that Paul Harvey.

I wonder what he would have to say about our current situation with politics as they are today? Hummmm!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, get a good grip on yer resolve and "GOOD DAY"! I'll c. y'all, all Y'all. ❖