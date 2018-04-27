Hanks: The right hat

For most cowboys, their hat is as important as their boots, saddle, bridal and spurs. I read once where a west Texas cowboy of some reputation was quoted as saying, "when a cowboy (cowgirl) is satisfied with the shape of their hat, they will always shape every new hat the same way!"

I have found that to be mostly true, but not always. I have found myself wearing hats with a little different shape than I wore in years past. I have to tell ya, gentle readers, I am as picky about my hats as most women are about their shoes, and that's the truth.

There was that time when I would have my hats made for me exactly as I wished. Not so much any more. I just buy my cowboy hats off the store shelf for the most part or special order them from a reputable western facility which carries a large selection of GOOD hats.

At present there are 10 cowboy hats either in the closet or hanging on the wall. I used to tease "Little Miss Martha" about how many shirts, pants and dresses filled her closet.

The way the weather has been behaving this spring I don't know what hat to put on when I get ready to leave the house. It's cold one morning and not so cold the next.

On the colder mornings like this morning, I wore a black felt. Yesterday it was a straw. The day before it was a seed corn cap as wind gusts got up to 80 MILES AN HOUR at times here at the ONO.

I'm hoping that before much longer the weather will settle down and I can just put on the summer straw and be done with it.

I have a cute hat story about my dad. Mom and dad came to the ranch to spend a few days. Dad went to my Sunday school class with me that Sunday morning. Dad being a deacon in his respective church for as long as I can remember never told jokes. He just didn't.

He didn't until this particular morning. As dad was getting acquainted with my friends he decided to tell his favorite joke about being in church.

"There was this fella that was shaking hands with the pastor as he was leaving the service one Sunday morning. Pastor when you preached on the 10 commandments that was my favorite sermon."

"How was that?" the pastor inquired.

"Well sir, when you got to that part about THOU SHALL NOT COMMIT ADULTERY, I REMEMBERED WHERE I LEFT MY FAVORITE HAT!"

Of course, I was a little taken back, my buddies managed to "laff" a little and my dad was beaming as if he had made everyone's day.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, put another rock in yer pocket if necessary to combat the high wind and I'll c. y'all, all y,all!❖