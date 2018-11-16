Hanks: The value of weapons

If we are going to discuss weapons, what exactly is a weapon? Hmmmm, to my thinking, gentle readers, a weapon is anything you can harm someone or something with.

A rock, your fist, a stick, a spear, knife or gun. Words can be a weapon so devastating at times where the victim may not recover fully for a lengthy period. But today I am thinking mostly of guns.

I firmly believe there are those in our country that don't own now or would ever want to own a gun. My in-laws, Martha's mom and dad, had no desire to own a gun of any sort. They were both raised in the country on farms and you would think that would be in their DNA. Personally I don't know where we would be if it were not for guns.

The Chinese invented gunpowder in the 14th century and it's been a "shoot'um up" ever since. We have a strong desire to protect what is ours and use whatever method is available for us and ours to survive. That's just human nature.

I am mystified at all of the mass shootings that we witness almost weekly in this country. The latest (at this writing) is the ex-Marine who shot up the C & W music club in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He almost certainly had mental health issues to my way of thinking.

Nobody goes out and shoots up a bunch of college kids and then shoots himself unless there is a part of him that has come unglued.

I am going to take it back to the two guys at Columbine High School (no names) years back that committed the first mass school shooting and then took their own lives. They wanted to make their mark on the world and so they did. What misfits they were. Look what they got started. Their families have to live every day with the stigma of what those two boys did.

I guarantee you there will be more pressure for stronger gun control, especially here in Colorado with our newly elected officials. In their world, I believe, there is just no place for a gun, especially semi-automatic rifles. They don't realize that a little 22 rifle we use to shoot rabbits, squirrels and the like are really no different than the "assault rifles" as they like to call them.

I also think that those that are city raised, with no desire to be a part of country life are actually afraid of us who inhabit the great outdoors.

I personally believe that too many of them think we are just too ignorant to own a gun of any sort. After all we do kill things. I have hunted and one of the gals at my post office showed me a photo of a 5 x 6 bull elk she recently killed. "WAY TO GO GIRL!" I would say this, "don't back up, don't back down, don't give an inch." Give an inch and they will take a mile, I guarantee it!

We have the absolute right to own firearms for our own protection against the criminal elements and the tyrants that would go to any lengths to take our guns and our God given rights from us. That's all I reckon.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, keep yer ear to the ground and I'll c. y'all, all y'all. ❖