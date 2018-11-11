Hanks: What’s in your wallet?

Gentle readers I would betcha' that most, if not all of you, have seen the TV commercial by a leading credit card company wanting to know "What's in your wallet?" And to that I would say, "well now pilgrim, that would be absolutely none of your business!"

Well, that is unless he or she has a pistol pointed at my head, and then of course I would just surrender my wallet and let them discover for themselves.

Of course these folks are wanting to convince you to let them get you started with their credit card. You could add their card to the other dozen you are packin' around. There will be a good many of you that remember when we didn't even have the benefit of such luxury in our purse or back pocket.

Well, for Pete's sake, how did you manage to purchase what you needed without a credit or debit card? The answer is ..WE DID WITHOUT until we could pay cash! My ol' uncle Pete purchased two ranches in his lifetime and he couldn't even write his name.

No kidding. Pete was uneducated and he purchased a ranch in Arizona and then later another in Montana. Pete, when he signed a contract was with a PXXX. That was his signature and it was good as gold. Pete learned as a teen that you work, save your money and build up your credit and then take it from there. To tell ya the truth I don't know how he managed to do all he did in his life, he just did!

No kidding. Pete was uneducated and he purchased a ranch in Arizona and then later another in Montana. Pete, when he signed a contract was with a PXXX. That was his signature and it was good as gold. Pete learned as a teen that you work, save your money and build up your credit and then take it from there. To tell ya the truth I don't know how he managed to do all he did in his life, he just did!

I've mentioned before that on one occasion my friends were going for coffee and coffee cost 25 cents and I didn't have but 15 cents. I begged off but I was assured that my coffee would be paid for. If that feller with the credit card company wanted to know what was in my wallet, he would have found nothing.

I reckon folks have gone out and bought ranches before but they didn't do it with a Visa or Master Card. Nope, I suspect that they had excellent credit and some collateral to back up their purchase. The price of land today I do not know how anyone, especially a young person, could put together a ranch large enough to support a family unless most of it was leased ground. A successful rancher is usually a dedicated, hard working, "don't back up and don't back down" sort of individual. I have the utmost admiration for those type of folks. The other folks that just walk out and purchase a ranch are the Ted Turners of this world or some other rich man or woman that just happens to believe that owning a ranch will complete their bucket list and sometimes it will not.

I have worked for a family such as that. There was never enough to satisfy their desire to have this or have that and money was no object.

Let me say this about Karma to change the subject. Ask Whitey Bulger and Jeffery Dahmer about Karma? Hummmm?

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, lift someone up to a higher level this week, and I'll c. y'all, all y'all. ❖