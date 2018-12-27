Helpers are everywhere

I've been asking others to tell me about good deeds they have done for others or someone has done for them. Slowly I've heard from a few and I hope to gather more information, so if you have a story to tell, please contact me.

• A gal who lives in another state told me of the day she was driving in her college town and noticed a caravan of combines with their support vehicles trying to merge into an intersection. It was busy enough that not one of the trucks could enter the highway. After observing this difficulty for several minutes, this lady placed her car in the necessary spot and parked there, stopping traffic until the group could go on their way. It was a relieved bunch of drivers and passengers who took advantage of her actions. They went on their merry way, drivers honking and waving their thanks.

• In preparation for Christmas, a fellow who isn't a candy lover purchased a bag of candy. When his son was with him and spied the candy, he asked if he could have some but was told it was for stuffing stockings and no, he couldn't eat it. For some reason the candy remained in the pickup that night. This family lives in elk country and the dad is a friendly sort so the following evening when he saw a hunter walking the road, he stopped to chat with the hunter, inquiring as to how the hunting was going. Within a couple of minutes the hunter told the driver that there was another hunter in his group who was diabetic and because of the strenuous day, was low on sugar. The man loaded the hunter up and drove to meet the others. Candy was shared and the diabetic got back to his normal self. As the driver told this to me, he said that surely God had a hand in this. The man again noted that since he very rarely eats candy, it was completely out of character for him to have it with him.

• When our boys were little we were driving home on the highway during a particularly hot day. My car vapor locked and there we sat on the side of the road; it was well before cell phones. A nice man stopped and after I told him the story, he removed the gas cap, which fixed the problem. As we chatted more he told me his name was Maynard Bill and he had a brother who used to be the game warden here. The brother's name was Manfred Bill and I'd known him for years. Not only did I get help, I learned how to remedy a vapor lock and shared memories with the kind gentleman.

To top things off I, several years later when I began researching the Civilian Conservation Corps I learned that Maynard Bill had served in the CCCs in South Dakota.

My internet latchstring is always out through peggy@peggysanders.com. ❖