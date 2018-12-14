It’s time to reevaluate

Gentle readers, my kids and I have recently had a conversation about how blessed we are and have been. Even through some tough times in all of our lives I still feel over paid on occasion. I have been blessed to watch my grandkids grow into young adults.

I even have one who just joined the Marines and volunteered for front line duty. That's what a patriot does. I'm so proud. The others are finding their way out of school and into the job market so they can make a contribution to society.

You and I years ago allowed ourselves to be smothered with political correctness just as if an old musty saddle blanket had been thrown over us and we were too intimidated to remove it. Yep, we let a bunch of folks that figured they knew what was better for us than we did, and if we disagreed with them or challenged them in any way, shame on us. We did. We have allowed ourselves to be led to the P.C. alter to be sacrificed. I know, I know, we thought it was just a phase and it would all go away.

Well, here it is time to celebrate another wonderful Christmas season — but wait, you better not play "Baby It's Cold Outside" (date rape) or the cute little Red Nosed Reindeer, as it represents someone being bullied. And on and on it goes as it has for many years now.

"I would hope that most of these young folks that haven't quite got their feet wet as of yet in finding their place in this world will mature into reasonable thinking adults when they discover what it takes to survive in today's world."

I know this, in my cowboy opinion, it's way past time to put a stop to it. I don't know how all of that works, I just know that we are headed to a place called socialism. It's my understanding that almost 70 percent of college students think that is exactly where we need to be. Why? Well, it just seems more fair if we all are equally compensated for being citizens of our country and of the world. Just a footnote here. We just buried George Walker Bush and by all accounts he was a decent man and did a fairly decent job as president. I would remind you that the first time I ever heard of new world order came out of his mouth when he was running this country. I would hope that most of these young folks that haven't quite got their feet wet as of yet in finding their place in this world will mature into reasonable thinking adults when they discover what it takes to survive in today's world.

Here is my suggestion: Let's just reevaluate, stop being politically correct, offend as many folks as we feel we need to in order to get our values accepted. This is America! It's not the U.K., Mexico, or any other country in the southern Americas. Saddle up, get mounted, get a determined look on your face and charge as if you were Audie Murphy (most decorated soldier in WWII and a good Texan, by the way) and fight until the battle is won. Folks, we just can't sit on our hands any more. It's time, it's past time! Let me wish all of you a very merry Christmas and wish upon you a prosperous and joy filled 2019!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, walk tall, speak softly but firmly, and don't take any P.C. crap anymore and I'll c. y'all, all y'all. ❖