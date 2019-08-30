Gentle readers, what is that old cowboy song, “never is heard a discouraging word?” Well, by golly I reckon it just ain’t so! Nope! The discouraging word here in Colorado, at least for red meat eaters and ranchers is that our governor wants to do away with cattle and who knows what else? Seems the governor was having lunch with 100 or so employees of the Colorado Department of Agriculture recently and he was eating an “Impossible Whopper.”

You know the kind with a plant based ingredient instead of meat. He offered to buy all of them an Impossible Burger as that surely would be the wave of the future for Colorado. WHAT??? Well, now if the governor is going to try and get rid of our cows, what’s next … the National Western Stock Show? We can’t have those smelly cows coming to our precious Denver, can we? I’m upset to say the least as was the crowd at the Colorado State Fair when they booed the governor as he rode around the arena in a wagon. I mean it hot shot, if you are that opposed to red meat, and the oil and gas industry that pays the bills for many, many families here in Colorado you are not representing anything but your own personal interest! Yes, I will call you out as did the editor of The Fence Post recently. I don’t like you! I don’t like your attitude or your apparent sense of entitlement.

Mr. Polis, you have made a lot of really good decent hard-working folks mad and it ain’t gonna’ go away. Just the same, I would bet you just don’t care one way or the other. Keep tossing out “those discouraging words” in the state and see what kind of reception you get when you go to Rifle, Gunnison, Burlington, Limon, Greeley or Sterling. It won’t be pretty. It will be much if not worse than the Colorado State Fair. Take a little advise from a beat up old cowboy from “fly over country.” If you continue to spread the Polis gospel you will have folks all across this state despising you. Nobody I don’t think wants to be that unpopular with the “salt of the earth” folks that feed this nation and do a popin’ good job of it and they do it under circumstances that I doubt you would ever survive. I’ve gotten all this off my chest and yes, I feel better. I don’t really expect any change in our capital in the near future. It is what it is!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and eat red meat at every opportunity! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖