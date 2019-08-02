Erasing the Past

There seems to be — seems to be my foot — there is a contingent of folks out there that are bound and determined to rewrite our nation’s history. Yep, for sure. Especially in the South. They have encouraged and almost demanded in many cases that statues of General Robert E. Lee be removed from various locations. Andrew Jackson is another example along with many others whom some (them) want to dispose of.

Let’s just be honest here and say, gentle readers, it was what it was. Yes, there were many plantation owners in the South that owned slaves and traded them as if they were cattle. It was wrong. There were slave owners in the North, Ben Franklin comes to mind. That was then and now is now.

These folks (them) would just like to erase much of our history as if it never happened. That’s impossible to do. Why can’t they (them) just get together and have an erasing party but only in their little narrow cluttered minds? They could also pretend that maybe that little snot-nosed kid of theirs who turned out to listen to Rush Limbaugh had never been born! Hummm…how abut that? Yes there are some folks beginning to fight back. Most of us, have had a gut full of this kind of nonsense, right? I see where some schools in North Dakota are putting up plaques, signs or paintings of “IN GOD WE TRUST” back in their schools and in visible places. Way to go North Dakota. I see where more schools here in Colorado despite our current administration, are deciding to arm teachers that want to be armed and go through all of the training required. Way to go teachers! I would want my kid in your school and especially in your class.

What’s to keep the animal rights folks (them) to declare war on our rodeo heroes and want to remove their statures and places of honor?

After all, they had to be cruel to animals like Freckles Brown was to put his 150 pound body on the back of an 1,800 pound angry horn hookin’ bull! What about Jim Shoulders, Casey Tibbs and that black cowboy Bill Pickett who more or less invented bull doggin’? Why that Roy Cooper, Donnie Gay and a cast of thousands who have put their lives on the line to ride a wild animal or rope and tie one must be admonished!

Years ago at Cheyenne Frontier Days when I was an exhibitor there I had a short little guy who seemed somewhat grumpy stop at my booth while you could hear the crowd screaming and cheering from the rodeo outside. I greeted him and asked where he was from. “GERMANY.” he barked. “Oh, welcome to Wyoming. Have you been to the rodeo yet?” I ask. “I went but didn’t like it. I didn’t like the man on the bull. It was cruel!” Taken back I was a little ticked at this feller by now. “You thought it was cruel for a 140 pound man to get on the back of a 2,000 pound bull and ride him?” “HOW WOULD YOU LIKE IT IF YOU WERE THE BULL?” he bellered. I just smiled and tuned back to my work at hand and he stomped off. Gentle readers, yes they, (them) are out there. They are among us and I don’t think there is much of a way to change their mind other than enter them in the “bull fighting” contest and let them experience the reality of it all up front and personal. Hummm? It is most certainly not Mr. Rogers’ World or for that matter Norman Rockwell’s America any more now is it? Take a position, have your words planned out and don’t lose your temper and shout at them. They believe we are the morons of this world and they have a real need to help us find our way. NO WAY!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, arm yourself with knowledge and a decent caliber pistol in case a wild animal attacks you, and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖