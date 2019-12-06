Getting into the Christmas spirit

As I write, gentle readers, it is the day before Thanksgiving and our family will all be together except for one grandson, Gavin who is a Marine stationed in California. I’m excited as this sometimes is the only time our family is all together.

My mind began to wander somewhat this morning back to when the grandkids were little shavers running around excited about all the presents under the tree. There was food everywhere, music and conversation filling the room. I soaked it all in like that Bounty paper towel and the spilled wine! Man, those where the really fun times here at the ONO. Of course, we have had other Christmases just as satisfying and I cherished every one.

As I have gotten older, as well as the “little ones,” some of the bluster and Christmas spirit has somehow slipped out and away from me. With “Little Miss Martha” not here to guide me and encourage me to do more with the Christmas decorations, I have done next to nothing these past few years. I do put out a few little ornaments here and there, a wreath on the front door, and that’s purty much it.

Shame on you Mad Jack, you old grinch. I’m sure the kids wish I would do more to promote the spirit of the season, however, they are not an old beat up cowboy. I know, I know, that’s no excuse but so far it’s worked okay for me.

“We were all given a gift that lasts forever with the birth of our Savior and what a gift he was. Talk about an influence on mankind and a reason for the season.”

I did purchase a “fake” Christmas tree, a small one a few years back and it’s resting in a storage shed out back. I put it up a couple of times so we would have a place to put the presents. We no longer exchange gifts like we once did as everyone seems so busy and shopping for everyone can be a real challenge.

I remember about five years ago I decided I would get out among the determined shoppers and SHOP! By the time I found a parking place in Yuma and walked to the mall in Fort Collins and being abused by free loaders wanting money for their out-of-gas car or their starving children, my Christmas spirit was being somewhat bashed about. I did make it through the process and bought gifts for everyone, stumbled back to my car and at times “cussin” some idiot for some reason or another I cannot remember.

Thataboy Mad Jack, you spread that Christmas spirit far and wide. Shame on me.

I will be happy this holiday season as I am usually a happy man and to get to see my family, get all those good hugs, great food and wonderful stories and conversation. How could it get any better?

I send all of you wonderful friends, neighbors and faithful readers my best wishes for your good health, sanity, open country, gentle ponies and a government that finally comes to understand “common sense!” And yes, the warmth and love of all those who love you.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, grab those grandbabies when they run by, give them a big hug and a kiss and make a memory for later on. MERRY CHRISTMAS, I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖