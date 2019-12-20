Here’s the latest

Here is the latest news, some worthy and some, well maybe? I just returned from the sale barn café where I had breakfast with mi amigos. I don’t do that as often as I should. I have gotten lazy and with no ponies to get up and take care of, I usually just roll over and catch a few more winks.

Just the same it was good to see all of them again. Well, all except Allen who is recovering from knee surgery.

Stopped by the post office and surprisingly it was not crowded as it usually is. I reckon most folks have mailed their gifts and cards by now. Then I stopped off at the bank, Point’s West, and I love my bank and all the wonderful folks that work there. What a nice bunch of good ol’ country folks!

Linda came by last night to pick up some calendars and leave me a check and Linda, that candy you left me was the very best. I even had some after breakfast, THANKS.

“We need to keep children in their place until they are old enough to have matured and can make radical decisions about any and everything.”

I went out to check my propane tank and trying to be very careful not to slip and fall, I slipped and fell after checking the propane level. Instead of trying to get back up on my feet on that slick, slick drift, I opted to just crawl and slide off of it so I wouldn’t fall again. These drifts are packed so hard and tight after the hurricane winds, my tractor could not dig into them without a lot of extra effort.

I want to wander off into the weeds here for a moment and talk about climate change again. I had over 2 feet of snow and 60 to 80 mile an hour winds which reduced the temps to who knows what and I know for a fact that global warming caused the whole thing. How do I know? Well, a little teenage teeny bopper who was “the person of the year” and on the cover of Time Magazine told me so.

Yep, it appears for the last couple of years she has taken it on herself to educate not only the educated, but us deplorables such as I, about “there is a tomorrow” only if we address climate change now. We’ve all hear that we have maybe 12 to 20 years to turn this crisis around. WHAT A LOAD OF CRAP! It doesn’t really matter what the educated say, for example: I read the other day where scientists that study the changing climate and not paid by some organization to say this or that, reported that if we do NOTHING, at the end of this century the temps may have increased by 4 to 5 degrees!! I would welcome a temp of 5 above rather than zero. I could also manage 95 instead of 90 degrees. How about you?

My last comment is we need to keep children in their place until they are old enough to have matured and can make radical decisions about any and everything. Child abuse would be an exception. Ol’ Mad Jack thinks we have given kids the opportunity to walk out of class and protest because it’s better than staying in class and they might even make the 6 o’clock news. Hummmm? There are so many examples of how they are drinking the radical left Kool-Aid and shoving it down our throats with the help of the media!

That’s all. Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and for Heaven’s sake, have a MERRY, MERRY CHRISTMAS!! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖