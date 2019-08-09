“You reap what you sow: be careful what you wish for: what goes around, comes around: don’t bite off more than you can chew: and of course, Miss Karma. Gentle readers, we are all familiar with these words of wisdom but we don’t pay much attention to them most of the time. At least I don’t spend much time or thought in their message unless I find myself in a position I would rather not be in. For example: years ago I was visiting with an old high school friend and he asked me how did I want to see myself when I was an old man in my sixties? “Well, I would like to be sort of bent out of shape from too many years in the saddle and maybe a little crippled and some kid might say, “look mom, there goes an old cowboy” Well guess what? Yep, that’s exactly where I am in life at present. Just an old beat up cowboy who has broken both legs during my time punchin’ cows. And yes, I do limp on occasion, especially now after recent events but am getting better little by little.

Have I ever bitten off more than I could chew? More than once and it seems I just didn’t ruminate long enough on the results to consider not doing something similar in the future. How do I know that? I know that because what goes around usually comes back around. I decided to try and remember how many times I had been bucked off a horse during my cowboy career. Including the most recent one, I could remember at least 14 times. That’s a lot of times to hit the hard ground unless you ride broncs for a living or at least try to.

There was that one time I just got tired of arguing with Little Miss Martha when I knew she didn’t know what she was talking about and I threw up my hands and said, “okay, if you would rather ride that yeller hoss instead of J. Frank because you think J. Frank is ugly, go for it.”

She did and it almost got her killed. She always took my advice when it came for which horse she should ride. Sometimes that’s what it takes for us to come to terms with some of our short comings. Of course I was terrified during her ordeal but somewhat “puffy” when it was over and she hadn’t been killed, just dislocated her thumb and skinned up a bit!

We are supposed to learn from our experiences and most of us do most of the time but not always. I still try and pry biscuits loose from the foil when they are hotter than hades without mittens on. I always get burned, usually drop a biscuit on the floor but I am determined that like Charlie Brown and Lucy and the football, I will get it done without getting burned. Sorta silly ain’t it?

I have had Miss Karma visit with me on more than one occasion and I know without a doubt I am about to receive something that I deserve.

I have to think in my own defense that my life experiences are more than the average guy out there so of course, I should expect to have things happen to me more than most. Maybe, maybe not. My resume includes, all sports except wrestling and swimming, oil field hand, sales person for Sears. Now you might not think that amounts to anything working for Sears but it got me in a bar room fight once. That’s a story for another time. Cowboy, rancher, ranch manager, skydiver, cattle buyer, snake handler, bronc buster, public speaker, writer, cartoonist/artist, and public nuisance to small children. I no longer sky dive, handle snakes, ride broncs but the rest I could be guilty of participating in all. That’s what makes my life so much fun at times. I love good folks with smiley faces and little children with style, and I love to draw and write and I love to communicate with such as you gentle readers. It’s whuppin’ cream and chocolate topping on a bowl of ice cream. Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, do unto others before they do unto you (just kidding) and love to live and live to love!! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all! ❖