Like watching ourselves

I have sort of a resident eagle that hangs around the ONO Ranch. I have seen him perched on my entrance gate and on a fence post out by the road. There is a school section of land across the road and that seems to be where he finds himself a good part of the time.

I was sitting on the front deck feeling sorry for myself shortly after I got out of rehab for my busted leg. I noticed the big bald bird making a circle over the school section. He/she was riding the wind and he was way up there. I noticed he began to shorten his circle and drop down in elevation quite a bit, but circle he did ever so slowly. All of a sudden he fell out of the sky and dropped like a rocket into a ravine that runs north and south through the section.

He disappeared. However “Mr. Wiley Coyote” came out of that ravine like his tail was on fire. I opined that the coyote had found his dinner and was about to partake when “ol’ Baldie” dropped in unannounced to take over. And he did!

I love to watch those majestic birds as they hunt or just make themselves comfortable on a telephone pole or my front gate. After all, the bald eagle is America’s symbol of freedom and I’m sure that is one reason I am so attached to them.

“I think most of us are like the bald eagle, and we get out and ride those winds and we circle until we find what we believe to be a good situation for us.”

We, gentle readers, you and I, are a lot like those birds of prey. We go out and we make that wide circle when we are young looking for the right opportunity. We don’t always find it, but still we are on the hunt until we decide to try what looks good for us at the moment.

I would like to think that I was as grand as Mr. Bald Eagle in appearance, however I am sure I fall somewhere short of that as I wander about through this life. I would most likely be more like the Red Tailed Hawk or maybe as low as the common crow.

I think most of us are like the bald eagle, and we get out and ride those winds and we circle until we find what we believe to be a good situation for us. If not, one that will hold us over until the right deal comes along. On the other hand, there are too many, like the common crow, that will sit on the fence post along side the roadway waiting for another roadkill.

A number of years ago as I was going into town on the dirt road I witnessed an amazing sight. It appears a coyote had brought down an old antelope. There was a Golden Eagle perched on the deceased and was in full control.

Mr. Bald Eagle was close by but had not decided to invite himself to the table at present. There were a dozen crows hopin’ about frustrated at the prospect of such a meal, but didn’t dare approach. The coyote was off to the side and sulking at his terrible situation. Oh, they would all get to eat sooner or later and I know that because when I came back from town the coyote was helping himself while the crows waited for left overs.

Watching God’s critters is like watching ourselves at times.

I am always on the lookout for Mr. Bald Eagle or any other critters that may appear. I did have my prairie dog man, Isaac, come out and take care of those nasty vermin before they take control of my pastures again.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, do yer darndest to do yer very best at all times and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖