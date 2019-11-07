Tell me gentle readers, why are we running scared from the EPA, PTA and these global warming (climate change nuts)?

I know why, we have let them get their bluff in on us and folks in congress and other governmental entities are apparently also afraid of being called names etc. na, na, na, na.!!

What, let’s just say if ol’ Mad Jack is a racist? That would be none of anybody’s business but mine, right? What if I don’t buy into global warming and believing that if we don’t do something drastic in the next 20 years, we are all gonna’ die? I got news for ya … I will have died by then and won’t have to listen to all this crap. Yeah! What if I enjoy killing prairie dogs and rattle snakes on my place? So what? If you don’t like it, go pound some sand or wring yer hands over the thought of your children or grandchildren maybe not being able to decide which sex they are. Got news for ya. Your DNA determines your sex and it is what it is. If you are having that problem, I pity you. Life is not fair, never has been, never will be and until you experience some of those really bad, sad, difficult, dreadful times in your life you won’t get it.

We, in my humble cowboy opinion, don’t need BIG BROTHER making as many decisions for us as to how we need to exist in this world. I got it pretty much figured out. Here in Colorado the local “donkeys” want us to do away with guaranteed tax relief that we are due when there is money left over from the government’s budget. They want to keep it all! Yep, they say they will improve the roads, schools and infrastructure. HA! I say, you haven’t done it by now and you never will do what you have promised. What you will do is line your pockets and your buddie’s pockets as fast as you can.

Those radical “dingbats” in California that are constantly harping on manmade global warming while filling the skies as I write with toxic smoke and LOTS of it from all their fires. Why do they have so many fires? One reason is the “dummies” in government there won’t allow the power companies to clear cut trees and brush away from power lines. Hummmm. We all know that trees help to keep our air cleaner. Well, that ol’ dog don’t hunt too well when all the trees are on fire!

The point is, when those Santa Ana winds blow many times power lines come down and start fires, but if there were no trees or brush there would be no fires. Thanks to the local EPA.

There is a coal-powered electrical plant three miles from the ONO Ranch. They have been brow beaten, and scolded to the point where they have to “play the game” of no fossil fuels, no coal, no nothing but, WAIT, here it comes… solar panels.

Yes, acres, acres and acres of them. They had several hundred acres under the panels and now they are knocking down the hill sides, scraping them bare to install several hundred more acres of panels. Hummm, there used to be bison and antelope there but no more. Yep, they are running scared as well. We must not upset the politicians and their lobbyists and their big donors. I guarantee you, there will be a price to pay! I won’t be here to witness it but most of you will. Today as I write, it is Halloween and I have a good idea which is more scarier, today’s insanity or ghosts and goblins runnin’ loose around your little community!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and it really is time to stop running from these morons, and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖