Gentle readers, have you ever fallen victim to a scam? It happens every day. Even on my new cell phone if a prospective scammer is calling, the phone alerts me. Thank you phone. They are more prevalent on my land line.

The IRS is looking for me as well as the Social Security system. Two of my grandsons have called pleading with me for money to get out of a bad situation and on and on.

I see on the news where this fella who was in the Walmart shooting in El Paso claimed himself to be a hero. Yep! He started throwing soda pop cans at the shooter to distract him from shooting others. Did ya hear about this?

He was shot twice in the rib cage and as he lay in his hospital bed he recounted all of the horror he saw and heard but did his best to save others. Hummmm. As it turns out he was declared indeed a hero and the press was all over the story. Of course, Beto had to get his 2 cents worth in by being at the man’s bedside. It got so far out of reach that the president invited him to the White House for a hero’s welcome and distinguished this man as a real American hero. Well, that all sounded good but when our hero arrived for the ceremony he was arrested on an outstanding warrant as he was a felon. Turns out from the videos in Walmart during the chaos, it was determined this hero was doing his best to hide just like everyone else. No fault there. The fault was he needed to be someone important and it turns out he was. He got arrested and taken to jail and made national news!

We hear of folks all the time talking about their war stories and all they endured when in fact many were never in the service and if they were they were never in a combat zone.

Heroes can come in all sizes and shapes and from all walks of life. It can be a kid that saved his little sister from drowning, a teacher that has inspired so many of his or her students to accomplish great things in this troubled world in which we live. It most certainly can be our police officers, our firefighters, folks that volunteer their time to help the less unfortunate and scientists and doctors that continually struggle to defeat the Big C and the like.

Most of all, in my opinion, my heroes are anyone who stands tall for what this wonderful country called AMERICA is all about. You would never ever just start tearing down the house you live in, would you? Of course not. I say that knowing there are those out there as I write doing their best to destroy this country. Sad, sad, deal!

