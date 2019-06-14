Yep, it’s started, gentle reader, the invasion is under way. The prairie dogs have returned.

Good grief, it was not that long ago that I paid a feller to come out and eradicate 333 mounds on the back side of my place. My son came over from the western slope to take me home from rehab and help me get situated for a few days. He wandered around the pasture and came back to tell me that indeed he saw prairie dogs on the back side. Now there is a rather large dog town across the road on a section of land and they appeared during my two week stay in the hospital and rehab. Do they just fall out of the sky? Do the “do gooders” dump them in an effort to save their lives. Well, “do gooders” I will poison them so you sent them to their death if you dumped them on the ONO.

I know, I know, the little dogs are just really cute and wild horses and wolves get you excited, right? If they were costing you a good part of your income you would change your mind. I guarantee it! I reckon it’s all a matter of perspective and where you fit in the argument.

I had Merry Maids come out and give the ol’ house a really good cleaning and in the process there were a lot of “millers” sucked up and picked up. They are still laying around in some of the corners here and there and I just am not able to do anything about it. I don’t think the main assault has arrived as of yet, it’s just to cool all over the country and wet to boot. I’m waiting for the ambush when they fill up the house and every window and make their little messes and then either fly to the mountains or fall over dead!

I won’t be running any cattle on my place this summer and this summer will be a bummer for me for a couple more months or so it appears at present. They haven’t cast my leg as of yet until they are sure it is in condition to put a cast on. I have a big ol’ plastic boot to wear to support it. I have wonderful neighbors and friends that are looking in on me and bringing food etc. Now that’s “country” when your neighbors come to your rescue when you need them most. It’s a day at a time, a day at a time! Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, thanks to all of you who have sent cards etc. Here’s to gentle ponies and good health! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all! ❖