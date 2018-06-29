Many long years ago
June 29, 2018
Agnes and Alice, two over-the-hill cowgirls, were reminiscing one summer afternoon about their long-ago younger days before their tresses turned snowy. Not that they had seen their own natural-color hair in 40 or more years. They've never given up coloring their crowning glories. Agnes had even gone blonde once. Alice, wrote a song about ther once dark hair. She and Agnes, accompanied by the Washboard Band, will sing and play the ditty in the upcoming Fogie Follies Vaudeville show.
We Shall Always Dye
Song parody by Alice
Tune: Old Gray Mare
Our dark-brown hair
It ain't what it used to be
Recommended Stories For You
Ain't what it used to be
Ain't what it used to be
Our dark-brown hair
It ain't what it used to be
Many long years ago
Many long years ago
Many long years ago
Our dark-brown hair
It ain't what it used to be
Many long years ago
Our dark-brown hair
We tweezed all the gray hairs out
Tweezed all the gray hairs out
Tweezed all the gray hairs out
Our dark-brown hair
We tweezed all the gray hairs out
Many long years ago.
Many long years ago
Many long years ago
Our dark-brown hair
We tweezed all the gray hairs out
Many long years ago
Those danged gray hairs
They kept on a-comin' on
Kept on a-comin' on
Kept on a-comin' on
Those danged gray hairs
They kept a-comin' on
Many long years ago
Many long years ago
Many long years ago
Those danged gray hairs
They kept on a-comin' on
Many long years ago
Our dark-brown hair
Well, we dyed to hide the gray
Dyed to hide the gray
Dyed to hide the gray
Our dark-brown hair
Well, we dyed to hide the gray
And will until we're dead
Many long years ago
Many long years ago
Our dark brown hair
Well, we dyed to hide the gray
Many long years ago
We cussed and cussed
Cuz we're gettin' old and gray
Gettin' old and gray
Gettin' old and gray
We cussed and cussed
Cuz we're gettin' old and gray
Many long years ago
Many long years ago
Many long years ago
We cussed and cussed
Cuz we're gettin' old and gray
Many long years ago
Our dark-brown hair
It ain't what it used to be
Ain't what it used to be
Ain't what it used to be
Our dark-brown hair
It ain't what it used to be
Many long years ago
Many… longgg… years… ago…❖
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Arrest made in $5.8 million fraud case
- Feinstein, McCain propose amendment to end crop insurance for tobacco
- Cattledogs get the job done at the NCA National Finals in Cheyenne, Wyo.
- Senate farm bill includes Grassley payment limitations amendment, others
- National Combined Driving event to be held at the Colorado Horse Park