Agnes and Alice, two over-the-hill cowgirls, were reminiscing one summer afternoon about their long-ago younger days before their tresses turned snowy. Not that they had seen their own natural-color hair in 40 or more years. They've never given up coloring their crowning glories. Agnes had even gone blonde once. Alice, wrote a song about ther once dark hair. She and Agnes, accompanied by the Washboard Band, will sing and play the ditty in the upcoming Fogie Follies Vaudeville show.

We Shall Always Dye

Song parody by Alice

Tune: Old Gray Mare

Our dark-brown hair

It ain't what it used to be

Ain't what it used to be

Ain't what it used to be

Our dark-brown hair

It ain't what it used to be

Many long years ago

Many long years ago

Many long years ago

Our dark-brown hair

It ain't what it used to be

Many long years ago

Our dark-brown hair

We tweezed all the gray hairs out

Tweezed all the gray hairs out

Tweezed all the gray hairs out

Our dark-brown hair

We tweezed all the gray hairs out

Many long years ago.

Many long years ago

Many long years ago

Our dark-brown hair

We tweezed all the gray hairs out

Many long years ago

Those danged gray hairs

They kept on a-comin' on

Kept on a-comin' on

Kept on a-comin' on

Those danged gray hairs

They kept a-comin' on

Many long years ago

Many long years ago

Many long years ago

Those danged gray hairs

They kept on a-comin' on

Many long years ago

Our dark-brown hair

Well, we dyed to hide the gray

Dyed to hide the gray

Dyed to hide the gray

Our dark-brown hair

Well, we dyed to hide the gray

And will until we're dead

Many long years ago

Many long years ago

Our dark brown hair

Well, we dyed to hide the gray

Many long years ago

We cussed and cussed

Cuz we're gettin' old and gray

Gettin' old and gray

Gettin' old and gray

We cussed and cussed

Cuz we're gettin' old and gray

Many long years ago

Many long years ago

Many long years ago

We cussed and cussed

Cuz we're gettin' old and gray

Many long years ago

Our dark-brown hair

It ain't what it used to be

Ain't what it used to be

Ain't what it used to be

Our dark-brown hair

It ain't what it used to be

Many long years ago

Many… longgg… years… ago…❖