I've always wanted go to the NTEA Work Truck Show. Finally went to it in Indianapolis, Ind., last week. Not an easy airport to fly to. Had to take a connecting flight from Denver to Houston to Indy and the way back was from Indy to New Jersey to Denver. That's six hours on baby planes coming home. This job is not as glamours as you think. But this show is where the big toys hang out, snow plows, dump trucks, electric trucks, OEM's introduce new work trucks. Ford unveiled the new all-wheel-drive Transit van with new Eco-Boost twin turbo gas engines and the twin turbo 4 cylinder diesel that's in the Ranger Raptor in Australia. All the Transit vans have 10-speed transmissions. The Transit AWD van is the same height as the 4×2 van. Ford also introduced a new F600. It looks similar to the F550 body with a higher payload rating. The F600 also comes in 4×4 which differentiates it from the larger F650 cab and chassis. XLfleet introduced a Ford F250 hybrid with an electric motor in the driveline and regenerative brakes. This motor increases MPG by 50 percent at city driving and 30 percent less CO2. At highway speed the truck uses its 6.2L gas engine only as well as when using 4×4. The battery pack takes up the front section of the truck's bed. Predicted price upgrade for the hybrid kit is around $25,000. XLfleet is eyeing the Ford Transit next for a electric hybrid.

Ram introduced a heavy duty Tradesman edition, it still has enough chrome for me. And, I finally got to see the Ram multifunctional tailgate (barn door). The tailgate splits off center and swings open sideways as well as down like a normal tailgate. And a step slides out from under the bumper in the middle of the barn door tailgate. With the tailgate swinging open and out of the way, you can reach farther in the bed floor. Only on the Ram 1500 now, when it's available on the Heavy duty, it should make hooking up gooseneck trailer safety chains easier as well as latching the gooseneck coupler.

Nissan Titan announced a new factory lift kit and bumpers from Rocky Ridge accessories. Installed at Nissan dealers, it can be financed through Nissan Credit and will be covered by Nissan's five year or 100,000 mile bumper to bumper limited warranty. International trucks displayed the new CV truck for 2020 available now. CV is the clone to the new Silverado 4500 and 5500. Both truck brands are manufactured by International using Duramax diesels (CV is called International diesel) and Allison six-speed T1000 and T2000 automatic transmissions. The cabs are the same with different grills. Cab is the last generation Silverado pickup as is the interior. International frame, brakes and sourced axles.

Lots of electric powered RV chassis at the show. Schlagel introduced a rear bumper hoist that folds up from the bumper with an electric cylinder, swivels 360 degrees. Snow removal equipment, cranes and truck beds were the most popular accessories at the show. EZ-Connector trailer harness was there, their magnetic plug ends are great for trailers but even more popular for the connection on snow plows and salt spreaders. Glad for the free food in the press room from Ford. Met journalists that speak truck from other countries. I was at home with truck folks that don't wear ties. ❖