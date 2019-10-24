Mr. Truck recommends printing this picture, taping it to your wall and writing on it “Don’t text while towing a trailer.”

Do 2020 heavy-duty pickup trucks tow too much? Ford announced at the Texas State Fair its 2020 F450 rated to tow 37,000-pound trailers. Earlier Chevy announced 2020 HD 3500 towing 35,500-pound trailer and Ram 2019 HD 3500 towing 35,100-pound trailer. Chevy Silverado, cleared it up best by saying all their 2020 3500 dually’s can tow over 30,000 pounds.

Compare that to just last year’s 2019 Silverado HD 3500 towing 23,000 pounds. So who monitors these trailers with over 30,000-pound capacity? The trucks have the same tires as last year. Over 30,000 pound trailers are required to have three in couplers to match the trucks towing over 30,001 pounds are required to use three in balls. But what about bigger brakes on trailers, ABS on trailers, maybe three axles on trailers. Even fifth-wheel RV trailers can have a capacity over 30,000 pounds and no CDL in most states. I may have to move back to the plains and away from the mountain interstates. The good news is those trucks that are rated to tow the crazy numbers, are single cab 4×2 dual trucks. Not the most popular configuration.

Oh well, you can’t live forever. But I hope my grandkids will. Now imagine the states with 80 mph interstates. Just how much room does it take to slow down a 40,000 pound pickup with trailer going down hill at 80 mph. We know the diesel pickup truck power race is strong, 2020 Ford 6.7L diesel is now rated 1050 pound feet of torque. I would rather they bragged about how big their brakes are and how fast the parachute deployed when a moose crosses the road. I guess we could start wearing Kevlar flak jackets in case the air bags fail or ejection seats. I better stop, big brother reads my articles. We just need more runaway ramps. It is my job to review the new trucks and it’s fun. I’ve been a test dummy for 20 years now, and I’ve not been in a serious accident. My wife would have an accident about every other year. But she drove cars. I don’t. I’m up higher in trucks, they have a frame and I have towed 35,500 pounds with a 2020 HD Silverado 3500. Many close calls over the years and I think growing up in the country improves your driving skills. Though my journalist friends from LA have faster reaction times.

Then there are the loaded luxury $90,000 pickups, don’t get me started. I couldn’t pay the taxes or the license plates. Soon you’ll be able to get a second mortgage on your truck. And it’s the top of the line luxury trucks selling more every year. Some of that relates to self-employed income taxes and deductibles. That’s why I bought a new truck a year ago. But not for $90,000, not even half of that. I’m old enough now I can say “it’s my last truck” like I heard from many relatives in their later years. But wait I want a truck that has a dragsteer parachute to slow me down when I hit the runaway ramp doing 80 mph with a 40,000-pound trailer as I yell “Geronimo.” ❖