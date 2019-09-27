In it for the long haul

Accessory reviews are for September. We ran out of 2019 trucks to review and the 2020 media fleet trucks haven’t arrived. I finished my Cooper tire review. I sold the truck before I got to 50,000 miles of warranty, but I have no doubt I could have driven farther.

Took my Ford F150 with the Cooper Discoverer A/T3 to East Moffat Tunnel Rawlins Pass where we ride our ATV’s. There was deep snow in March. I had already tried them in sand, rocks and now snow. I was looking for deep snow. Traction was great with these all-terrain tires. Aggressive wide five-rib design, self cleans the snow and rocks. The wide ribs aren’t loud like a mud-terrain. I was surprised how popular Cooper Discoverers were, of course they are made in America by one of the few companies left.

My new test trailer for new trucks and SUV’s is from Norstar. I have an ATV trailer, tilt car trailer, RV toy hauler and now a Iron Bull 16 foot long, 8 foot wide deck over dump trailer. It’s the perfect truck testing trailer. I can load my Dodgezilla Overkill lifted truck on the trailer. I can haul rock, hay, trash, dead trees and then dump it. Even the sides fold down so I can load with a forklift, if I had a forklift. The trailer has a rolling tarp, so I can be legal hauling aggregate. The tailgate folds down, swings out like barn doors and opens at the bottom for spreading gravel. Electric over hydraulic pump drives the cylinder up almost 45 degrees. Four tie down rings on the trailer floor allow me to tie my trucks on.

There is even a charging plug to charge the batteries from a house outlet. The trailer weighs just under 5,000 pounds empty. With 7,000 pound tandem axles I can haul 9,000 pounds of cargo. That’s what makes it just a good trailer for testing new trucks. I can just haul all the gravel or rock I want at the weight I want and tarp it.

Iron Bull by Norstar is made in Texas. I bought it from Jayhawk trailers in Denver. I’ve bought four trailers from them. The trailer has 10-inch I-beam frame. Ramps slide under the floor to load skid loaders and 4×4’s. I can even load my ATV’s and side by side.

EZ-lube axles and self-adjusting brakes make maintenance easy. And it has LED lights all around. the 18-inch tall sides are low enough to load with a Ford 8N loader. Other features include stake pockets, tarp tie down hooks and 10 gauge sheet metal. I can do hay rides with it. All the moving parts have grease jerks. Slipper springs have long life and the whole trailer is powder coated. ❖