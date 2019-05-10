Common syndrome

I have determined that I have a syndrome and I’d like to tell you about it. But first, I need to go start a load of laundry.

While I was downstairs with laundry anyway I took the time to vacuum the carpet in our bedroom.

Now that I’m back at my desk I can tell you that I found the symptoms for my diagnosis online. It fit me so well that I know I have the disorder. I am sure some of you have it too, but you are just not aware. I’ll educate you, but first I have to take a cup of coffee to my husband in the field where he is planting corn.

It took me a little longer than I anticipated to go to the field because I noticed my vehicle needed to be gassed up at our farm tank, but first I had to wash the outrageously bug laden windshield.

“It looks like it’s going to rain. My husband called and he needs lunch in the field. I’ll take it, but first I’ll have to make it. The drive will give me the opportunity to contemplate the details of what I want to write.”

Thankfully I don’t have any pain, yet sometimes it is so difficult to get anything done. At this moment I’m trying to write and I noticed my computer screen is dirty. I will clean it, but first I will finish my thought. A syndrome is a group of several symptoms and I can see there are many causes that converge to produce the condition.

While I was cleaning I also shined my husband’s computer screen and the television screen. Then I saw that I needed to take out the trash in the living room. But first, there was that one section of the newspaper that I hadn’t read so I whipped through it and then went to the dumpster. My laundry was dry so I brought it in, I was ready to go write, but first I needed to fold the clothes and put them away.

The condition doesn’t keep me up at night and I’m glad for that. It’s during my waking hours that it’s really bothersome. I’ll give you the name of the affliction and you will recognize it, but first I have to make a phone call.

OK, here it is. I suffer from “but first syndrome.” No matter how I prioritize my day, what I actually do in relation to my plan is guided by the realities of daily life. At the end of the day I may need to think hard to realize I have many accomplishments, they just weren’t done in an orderly fashion. I do write lists that are helpful and there is some joy in crossing off chores I’ve completed. However it is the little things that don’t make the list to begin with that tend to consume hours.

If you also suffer from the syndrome, that is too bad as there is no known cure. Be grateful for what you can accomplish, but first give yourself a pat on the back. ❖