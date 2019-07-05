Gift to the graduates and everyone else

Graduation season brings out advice for graduates and the thoughts actually apply to everyone. Local Facebook chat rooms often have posts by people seeking employment. Maybe some of these suggestions will help.

When looking for employment, go to businesses and inquire. Dress like you should. Notice the help wanted signs that businesses post. Read the newspaper, show initiative.

Spelling matters. When writing the word “its,” think his and hers; none of these need an apostrophe. A smile is the most noticed accessory you can wear. Everyone is equal in importance. Talk with and learn from old people. Avoid narcissists. When a word you do not know comes up look it up, learn the word and use it. Help your neighbors without expecting payment.

Look people in the eye when conversing. Change your windshield wipers. Do not expect praise for doing your job. Be loyal to the company that writes your check; if you speak badly of an employer or company to others, you need to change jobs. Eat breakfast. Check your tire pressure.

If you are not 5 minutes early, consider yourself late. Appreciate breathing. Too much of a good thing at one time is bad — even sunshine. Actions show your character best when no one is looking. Consider the turtle; he sticks his head out when necessary. Be kind. Read. Read. Read. Read.

Keep your gas tank at least half-full; it costs the same to add ten dollars’ worth of gas at that time instead of running on fumes. You will save yourself major hassles by doing so. Keep your shoes polished. They tell the world you pay attention to detail and have pride in your appearance.

Sleep is not overrated. Volunteer; it will make you a better person. New socks bring joy to the wearer. Clean up after yourself. Pay cash; if you do not have the money to buy something right now, you cannot afford it. Cheap credit quickly becomes very expensive; ignore credit card offers. Learn to make one good soup. Practice a firm handshake; it shows your self-confidence.

Pull ahead to the empty space in front of you in a parking lot, then you can drive forward when you leave and will not have to back out; most parking lot accidents happen during backing. Those painted lines are not concrete barriers. Call your parents even when you do not want anything. Write to your grandparents at least once a month. Do not lend your car; the insurance likely only covers you as a driver. Your word is your bond and your reputation is dependent upon that.

Learn to have meaningful, verbal talks; texting does not allow for genuine feelings. Leave your cell phone in the car when you go for interviews. Before your first job interview, learn what you can about the company and ask someone older than you what attire would be appropriate, if you don’t know. Any job could be the entry stepping stone to a career.

And finally, realize are responsible for yourself. ❖