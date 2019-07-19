Safety ideas

I’ve got a question that was prompted after my niece told me about a safe driving course she attended while she was a sales representative for a drug company, a drug pusher if you will. What causes people in a city parking lot to drive up to a white line, stop and park? Is there a barrier that is only visible to the driver of that car? The wiser thing to do is to pull into the spot, and instead of stopping behind the line, drive ahead until the white line is behind your vehicle. When you finish your errands, you can then drive forward to exit the parking spot. That alleviates the difficulty of watching out for other cars backing out at the same time that you are moving back. It is dramatically easier to see if someone who is ahead of you is trying to drive from a parking place. You don’t have to worry about the “blind” spot behind your vehicle because you will be pulling forward. It is a simple precaution and I am puzzled why the public doesn’t see the simplicity of it. Statistics show that most parking lot accidents are caused by backing out of parking spots. Try the hint; it will simplify your day.

When driving anything, remember that baling wire is not a safe fix for a broken tie rod. We heard of a guy who did just that on his four-wheeler and a few days later the wire broke causing him to have a wreck. He was Life-flighted to a hospital. When an incident is preventable, is it still an accident? It doesn’t matter to him or his family nor the community, except perhaps we can all learn from this terrible lesson. Someone quipped that he should have been riding a horse. Then his family told of a horse wreck some 20 years ago, when his horse was moving along pretty good in a pasture and stepped in a badger hole, throwing him off. He also had to be transferred by air for medical treatment at that time.

Thinking of ATV wrecks got me to thinking about handy man jacks which used to be so commonly used in our community. I haven’t seen one in years and I gather it is due to the various mishaps in the neighborhood. Whether the jacks were not used properly, faulty, or just plain dangerous, people often were boogered up when using them. One older gentleman was using his when something happened and he ended up with a broken jaw.

We are in haying season and grain harvest is not far behind. The same thoughts apply. If the combine or harvester plugs up, shut the machine down before unplugging it. Slow down in your work. Remember the adage, “The hurrier I go, the behinder I get,” still rings true. Be safe this season. We’d rather talk to you than about you. ❖