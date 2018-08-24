Petersen: Dastardly deeds in Galloping Gulch
August 24, 2018
Ever since the dawn of time and the later emergence of humankind, all cultures have depicted the times of their lives through assorted performing arts.
Out West, amateur thespian groups can be found in the larger cities and in most small towns. Like musical groups, thespian players often attach oddball names to themselves.
Our town's "thespian artistes" call themselves The Mighty Hiss and Boo Art Players. Mostly, they do comedy, melodrama and variety shows.
No one has awarded them any medals for their productions, but they don't care. The next Hiss and Boo production is titled:
Dastardly Deeds in Galloping Gulch or How Nellie-Nellie Yonson and Hunka-Hunka Heart Throb Foil Dastardly Desperdoes and Find True Love. SETTING:
Sarsaparilla Saloon in
Galloping Gulch, Mont.
TIME:
High noon.
Characters:
Heroine:
Nellie-Nellie Yonson … Owner of Seventh Heaven Cattle Ranch
Hero:
Hunka-Hunka Heartthrob … cowboy/bronc rider/horse breaker. Smitten with Nellie-Nellie
Bangtail Bob: Sidekick to hero … Thinks he's Elvis reincarnated
Dawg-Breath Dan: Slick talking land developer. Wants Nellie-Nellie's land as well as Nellie's hand
Rancid Ralph: Villain … Never bathed cattle rustler
Tonsil Varnish Val: Villain … Inebriated lightbulb thief
Lulubelle Lalapalooza: Proprietress of High Noon Sarsaparilla Saloon
Polly Pathetic, Dora
Dismal and Maude
Miserable (Siamese Triplets): Swampers in Sarsaparilla Saloon Carrie Nation: Teetotaler … Against any kind of hooch
Buffalo Sal: Peddler … sells Prickly Ash Bitters "health cure"
Tillie Tulip: Galloping Gulch lady sheriff
Bimbo Begonia: Saloon girl singer
Twylla Twilight: Saloon girl singer (sings everything opera style)
Prudence Purity: Saloon girl singer
Piano player: Wears top hat; has fat stogie clamped in teeth (man or woman)
Backstage Hands: As needed
Songs: Parodies to familiar tunes, Glowworm, Wait till the Sun Shines Nellie, Ta-Ra-Ra Boom- De-Ay and Buffalo Gals.
I'm happy to share the entire script (including words to songs and music) on request at no charge. Consider it a gift to thespians of the world. Edit, add, change script as wanted or suited to the needs of the performers.
Remember: Laughter is the best elixir of all. ❖
