Petersen: The triumphant return of red meat
March 16, 2018
In a magazine, called "Men's Health," writer, Markham Heid, penned a thoughtful article titled: The Triumphant Return of Red Meat. "…research reveals that the evils of beef are a load of bull."
Heid quotes Dariush Mozaffarian, chair of nutrition at Tufts University, who has been researching the subject for 15 years. "…unprocessed red meat — steaks, chops, and other whole cuts — isn't a health villain if you eat it in moderation."
The article lists six cuts of beef, detailing how they're prepared for best flavor. Here's the scrumptious six — in verse form. May be posted on your refrigerator door without guilt.
RIB EYE, an all-American steak,
“Rib eye, an all-American steak, a juicy work of art. Guaranteed to make self-righteous vegetarians barf.”
A juicy work of art
Guaranteed to make self-righteous
vegetarians barf
FLAT IRON STEAK, can't be beat
It's got amazing taste
Guaranteed to make self-righteous
vegetarians quake
BEEF HEART grilled to medium rare
Cube, skewer and sauce it
Guaranteed to make self-righteous
vegetarians toss it
SIRLOIN FLAP, rich with fat
Sear to medium rare
Guaranteed to make self-righteous
vegetarians glare
SIRLOIN TIP; serve in strips
Along with sour cream
Guaranteed to make self-righteous
vegetarians scream
TRI TIP…(sliced from lower sirloin)
Rich and tender, oh my
Guaranteed to make self-righteous
vegetarians sigh
Vegetarians haughtily preach
That avoiding meat is wise
Twill cure all ailments, prolong your life
But here's what I surmise…
I've said it before and I'll say it again
In spite of their endless fussin'
vegetarians will one day be
In bed — DYIN' OF NOTHIN'!❖