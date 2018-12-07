Robo calls and miracles

Gentle readers, I'm about to pull out what little hair I have left with these constant calls, some from machines and others from real folks that should know better. A few minutes ago I got that female voice that said "Don't hang up." I bet you've gotten that one before. I get it at least twice a week. So what's the first thing you are going to do when you hear that command, "Don't hang up."

Well, you hang up of course. Now one would think that after getting hung up on a few times they wouldn't waste their time calling back.

You might think that, but of course, they are from a different planet. Then there is that woman that tells me that my back and joints have been hurting and thanks for seeking them out and they are ready to help me! WHAT! They like to pick on old cowboys. If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it must be an old cowboy.

Now to young folks and miracles. It seems this young attractive couple driving in different cars have a horrific collision at the intersection. Their cars are totaled but they emerge unscathed. The young woman looks at the handsome young man and replies, "OMG, it's a miracle.

Our cars are demolished and we don't have a scratch on us. Do you think maybe God had a hand in this? You know like making an opportunity for us to meet?" "Gee, I don't know, says the handsome young man, it could be I reckon." "Would you look at this, says the cute little blond, Another miracle, my 74-year-old bottle of scotch is not broken. Do you think God would have us celebrate this new relationship with a toast?" she offered. "Sounds good to me," says the handsome young man. She handed him the bottle and he proceeded to down about half of it. He then returned the bottle to her but she just screwed the cap back on and handed him back the bottle. "Aren't you going to have a toast with me?" asked the handsome young man. "No, thanks, she says,

I think I will just wait for the police." There ya have it, first it was the apple and now, who knows?

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, and remember if you like to jump, just don't jump to conclusions! I'll c. y'all, all y'all. ❖